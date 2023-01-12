Clemson is working to hire TCU assistant Garrett Riley as its next offensive coordinator, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because a deal was still being finalized and needed approval from the school’s Board of Trustees.

The board’s compensation committee had a meeting scheduled for Friday with a lone action item on the agenda: Football assistant coach contract, with athletic director Graham Neff.

No official announcement can be made until after board approval.

Tiger Illustrated was first to report Clemson was targeting Riley as its next offensive coordinator.

Tigers coach Dabo Swinney announced earlier Thursday that offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter would not return to the coaching staff. Streeter is a longtime member of Swinney’s staff who was promoted to offensive coordinator after last season.

Streeter replaced Tony Elliott, who left Clemson to become head coach at Virginia.

Clemson has struggled offensively the last two seasons. The Tigers (11-3) finished last in the Atlantic Coast Conference in yards per play in 2021 (5.17) and improved to eighth in 2022 (5.60) as they won the conference.

Riley, the 33-year-old brother of Southern California coach Lincoln Riley, helped lead TCU (13-2) to its first playoff appearance in his first season with the school.

He joined the Horned Frogs with first-year head coach Sonny Dykes. TCU ranked 14th in the nation in yards per play at 6.69 and led the country with 22 plays of at least 50 yards.

Riley was also offensive coordinator at SMU under Dykes for two seasons.

