INDIANAPOLIS (AP)The Indianapolis Colts have solidified their secondary by signing five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore to a two-year contract, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Friday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced.

The move comes one day after Indy signed former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Rodney McLeod. The two additions should help a secondary that lost two starting cornerbacks from last season.

Three-time Pro Bowler Xavier Rhodes remains a free agent at age 31. Rock Ya-Sin was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders as part of the Yannick Ngakoue deal.

Gilmore joins the Colts after being traded from New England to Carolina last season. The 31-year-old Gilmore finished with 16 tackles and two interceptions while playing in nine games last season.

But Gilmore was the NFL’s 2019 defensive player of the year after collecting six interceptions and 20 passes defensed – both career bests – with the Patriots.

The 10-year veteran has 427 career tackles and 27 interceptions in 127 career games.

