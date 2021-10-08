Jets sign defensive end Franklin-Myers to contract extension

WARE, England (AP)The New York Jets signed defensive end John Franklin-Myers to a contract extension, rewarding one of their young standouts.

The team announced the signing of the 25-year-old Franklin-Myers on Friday. A person with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press it’s a four-year contract worth up to $55 million. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t announce terms.

”JFM is a stud,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said at a news conference at the team hotel outside London ahead of Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Franklin-Myers was in the final year of his rookie contract, and the Jets will now keep him in the mix through the 2025 season.

”He hasn’t even scratched the surface of where we think he can go within the system,” Saleh said of Franklin-Myers, whom he likened to San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead.

He has already tied his single-season high with three sacks in the Jets’ first four games, ranking second to only Quinnen Williams with 3 1/2. Franklin-Myers also has six quarterback hits, four tackles for loss and a forced fumble.

”He’s absolutely dominant at times,” Saleh said, citing Franklin-Myers’ tackle of Titans running back Derrick Henry for a 4-yard loss on Tennessee’s first offensive play in overtime of the Jets’ 27-24 win last Sunday.

”He has done nothing but work, work, work,” Saleh added. ”He’s been a tremendous leader. Those are the guys we want to pay. JFM is deserving of it and we couldn’t be happier to have it done.”

Franklin-Myers was drafted in the fourth round by the Los Angeles Rams in 2018 out of Stephen F. Austin. He played in every game as a rookie, and got a strip-sack of New England’s Tom Brady in the Super Bowl that season.

But Franklin-Myers was waived during the Rams’ final roster cuts the next summer. The Jets claimed him off waivers, and he spent most of the 2019 season on injured reserve.

He broke through last season with New York as a versatile part of the defensive line, and showing a consistent ability to put pressure on the quarterback.

—

AP Pro Football Writer Dennis Waszak Jr. contributed from Florham Park, N.J.

—

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL