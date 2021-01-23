AP source: Red Sox agree to deals with Hernández, Richards

BOSTON (AP)The Boston Red Sox have agreed to terms with second baseman Enrique Hernandez and right-hander Garrett Richards, a person with knowledge of the deals told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity Saturday because the free-agent contracts could not be announced until the players had passed their physicals.

Hernandez is a career .240 hitter who has hit 71 homers with 227 RBIs in seven seasons, most of them with the Dodgers. He played 48 games in the pandemic-shortened season last year and 17 more in the postseason, batting .308 with two homers to help Los Angeles beat the Atlanta Braves in the NL Championship Series en route to wining the World Series.

The Red Sox need a second baseman to replace Dustin Pedroia, who has played in just nine games since injuring his knee in 2017. There has been no official announcement on whether he will return or retire.

Richards is 47-41 with a 3.62 ERA in 10 seasons with the Los Angeles Angels and San Diego Padres. He went 2-2 with a 4.03 ERA last year.

Media reports said Richards got a one-year deal for $10 million and Hernandez will get $14 million for two years.

