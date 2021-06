SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man is behind bars, accused of stealing a car and leading authorities on a high-speed chase through East Texas Wednesday morning.

Caddo Paris booking records show that 35-year-old Jeremiah Rashad Brown is charged with illegal possession of stolen things, possession of schedule II, flight from an officer, and prohibited acts-use/possession of drug paraphernalia.