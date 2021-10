LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) - The Lufkin High School Panther Marching Band is participating in the first ever UIL State Military Marching Championship for the 5A/6A classification, according to Lufkin ISD.

On Oct. 16, the Panther Marching Band earned first division ratings from all judges at the UIL Region 21 Marching Contest, and this allowed them to move onto the upcoming contest.