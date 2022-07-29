SAN DIEGO (AP)All-Star right-hander Joe Musgrove and his hometown San Diego Padres are nearing agreement on a $100 million, five-year contract that would start next year, according to two people with knowledge of the deal.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday night because the deal is still a few days away from being finalized.

The deal was first reported by the New York Post.

Musgrove, coming off the first All-Star Game appearance of his seven-year career, is 8-3 with a 2.63 ERA heading into his scheduled home start against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday. He has a $8,625,000 salary and was on track to be eligible for free agency after the World Series.

Musgrove grew up in suburban El Cajon and played at Grossmont High. He etched himself into Padres lore when he threw the first no-hitter in franchise history in just his second start for San Diego, at Texas on April 9, 2021. It was in the team’s 8,206th regular-season game.

His grew up a Padres fan and his family once had season tickets. He idolized Jake Peavy, who won the NL Cy Young Award with the Padres in 2007, and wears No. 44 in Peavy’s honor. When he was 18, he got a tattoo of a baseball with the Padres’ logo in it, along with his last name and the year he was born.

Musgrove was obtained from Pittsburgh on Jan. 19, 2021, as part of a three-team trade. He is 48-50 with a 3.83 ERA in his career.

Musgrove was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the first round of the 2011 amateur draft and traded to Houston in July 2012, making his big league debut with the Astros in 2016. He earned the victory in Game 5 of the 2017 World Series, which the Astros won in seven games against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Astros traded him to Pittsburgh in January 2018 as part of the deal for Gerrit Cole.

