AP Sportlight

Sportlight for March 4

By The Associated Press=

March 4

1960 – Phil Latrielle of Middlebury scores an NCAA-record 10 goals in a 13-2 victory over Colgate. Latrielle, a three time All-American, would score a record 250 goals in the 85 games of his collegie hockey career.

1962 – Wilt Chamberlain of the Philadelphia Warriors registers his fifth straight 50-point game with 58 against the New York Knicks and sets a season scoring record with 3,921 points.

1968 – Joe Frazier wins the vacant New York world heavyweight title with an 11th-round TKO of Buster Mathis at Madison Square Garden.

1981 – Guy LaFleur of the Montreal Canadiens scores his 1,000th point with a goal in a 9-3 rout over the Winnipeg Jets.

1990 – Hank Gathers, one of two Division I players to lead the nation in scoring and rebounding in the same season, dies after collapsing during Loyola Marymount’s West Coast Conference tournament game against Portland. He was 23.

2001 – Anni Friesinger of Germany sets a world record in the women’s 1,500-meter speedskating event at Calgary’s Olympic oval. Friesinger posts a time of 1:54.38, well under the previous mark of 1:55.50 set here in 1999 by Annamarie Thomas of the Netherlands.

2004 – Mianne Bagger makes sports history at the Women’s Australian Open as the first transsexual to play in a pro golf tournament.

2012 – Deron Williams scores a franchise-record 57 points to lead the New Jersey Nets to a 104-101 victory over the Charlotte Bobcats. Williams breaks the franchise’s previous mark of 52 points, shared by Mike Newlin and Ray Williams.

2013 – Gonzaga, the small Northwest school that has delivered big NCAA tournament wins, is on top of The Associated Press’ Top 25 for the first time. Riding the best record in Division I at 29-2, the Bulldogs become the 57th school to be ranked No. 1 since the AP poll began in January 1949.

2013 – Brittney Griner scores a Big 12 single-game record 50 points in her final regular-season game at Baylor and leads the Bears to a 98-50 win over Kansas State.

2015 – Russell Westbrook becomes the first player since Michael Jordan in 1989 to have four consecutive triple-doubles and the first since Jordan that year to have back-to-back triple-doubles with at least 40 points. Westbrook sets career highs with 49 points and 16 rebounds, and adds 10 assists, helping the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Philadelphia 76ers 123-118 in overtime. It’s the most points by any player with a triple-double since Larry Bird also had 49 in 1992.

2017 – Marcel Hirscher stuns the world of Alpine skiing by locking up an unprecedented sixth straight overall World Cup title. Two days after his 28th birthday, the Austrian wins a giant slalom at Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, to become the first male skier to win six overall titles.

2017 – Napheesa Collier scores 24 points and top-ranked UConn routed Tulsa 105-57 in the American Athletic Conference quarterfinals. Katie Lou Samuelson adds 19 points to help the Huskies (30-0) extend their NCAA-record winning streak to 105 games and reach the 30-victory mark for the 12th consecutive season. UConn is 80-0 in league play since the formation of the AAC, including 10-0 in the postseason tournament.

