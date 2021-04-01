AP Sportlight

Sportlight for April 2

April 2

1939 – Ralph Guldahl beats Sam Snead by one stroke to capture the Masters.

1983 – New York Islander Mike Bossy becomes the first player to score 60 or more goals in three consecutive seasons.

1984 – Georgetown, led by junior center Patrick Ewing and freshman forward Reggie Williams, beats Houston 84-75 to win the NCAA championship in Seattle.

1986 – The 3-point field goal, at 19 feet, 9 inches, is adopted by the NCAA.

1990 – UNLV pounds Duke 103-73 to win its first NCAA championship and extend the Blue Devils’ streak to eight Final Four appearances without a title. The Runnin’ Rebels become the first team to score more than 100 points in a championship game and the 30-point margin is the largest ever.

1995 – Connecticut caps an unbeaten season by defeating Tennessee 70-64 for the NCAA women’s championship. The Huskies, 35-0, become the winningest basketball team for one season in Division I.

2000 – Connecticut wins its second women’s national championship with a 71-52 victory over Tennessee. The top-ranked Huskies beat No. 2 Tennessee for the second time in three meetings this season.

2005 – Roger Powell Jr. and Luther Head score 20 points apiece leading Illinois to a 72-57 win over Louisville in semifinals of the Final Four. With the win, the Illini (37-1) ties the single-season NCAA record for victories.

2007 – The Florida Gators keep their stranglehold on the college basketball world with an 84-75 victory over Ohio State for their second straight national championship.

2012 – Doron Lamb scores 22 points as Kentucky wins its eighth men’s national championship, holding off Kansas for a 67-59 victory.

2014 – The Sacramento Kings beat the Los Angeles Lakers 107-102 to give the Lakers their 50th loss of the season. The last time the Lakers had 50 or more losses was 1974-75 (30-52).

2016 – Villanova advances to the national championship game with the biggest margin of victory in Final Four history, overwhelming Oklahoma 95-51. The margin topped 34-point Final Four wins by Cincinnati over Oregon State in 1962 and Michigan State over Penn in 1979.

2017 – So Yeon Ryu wins the ANA Inspiration in a one-hole playoff with Lexi Thompson, who was given a four-stroke penalty late in the final round for an incorrect ball placement a day earlier. Ryu birdies the 18th hole in the playoff to win her second major title.

2017 – A’ja Wilson scores 23 points to help coach Dawn Staley and South Carolina win their first women’s national championship with a 67-55 victory over Mississippi State. Staley made the Final Four three times as a player at Virginia but never won. She also led the Gamecocks to the national semifinals two years ago before losing to Notre Dame.

