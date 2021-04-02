AP Sportlight

Sportlight-April 3

April 3

1930 – The Montreal Canadiens win the NHL Stanley Cup with a two-game sweep of the Boston Bruins.

1933 – Ken Doraty’s overtime goal gives the Toronto Maple Leafs and 1-0 victory over the Boston Bruins in semifinals of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The goal comes at 1 hour, 44 minutes, 46 seconds of the overtime beyond the one-hour regulation game.

1977 – Jean Ratelle of the Boston Bruins scores his 1,000th point with an assist in a 7-4 triumph over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

1982 – Buffalo’s Gil Perrault scores his 1,000th point with an assist in a 5-4 victory over the Montreal Canadiens.

1988 – Louisiana Tech wins the NCAA women’s basketball championship with a 56-54 come-from-behind victory over Auburn.

1988 – Amy Alcott shoots a 1-under 71 to win the Dinah Shore by two shots over Colleen Walker.

1989 – Michigan beats Seton Hall 80-79 in overtime to win the NCAA championship. Rumeal Robinson hits two free throws with three seconds left for the Wolverines. It’s the first time a first-year coach, Steve Fisher, wins the national title.

1994 – Charlotte Smith’s 3-pointer at the buzzer gives North Carolina a 60-59 victory over Louisiana Tech in the NCAA women’s championship game.

1994 – The St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-4 in the first Sunday night opener, sending baseball into a new era with three divisions and a new playoff format.

1995 – UCLA wins its first national basketball championship in 20 years and record 11th NCAA title, keeping Arkansas from repeating with an 89-78 victory.

2002 – Utah sets an NBA record by clinching its 17th straight winning season after defeating the Los Angeles Clippers 99-87.

2004 – St. Louis clinches its 25th consecutive NHL playoff berth, the longest in major league sports, with a 4-1 win over Nashville.

2006 – Joakim Noah dominates UCLA with 16 points, nine rebounds and a record seven blocks to key a 73-57 blowout for Florida’s first national title in men’s basketball.

2007 – After a nine-year title drought, Tennessee and coach Pat Summitt are NCAA champions. The Lady Vols capture an elusive seventh national title, beating Rutgers 59-46.

2010 – Bernard Hopkins wins a brutal unanimous decision over Roy Jones Jr. in their long-delayed rematch, emphatically avenging his loss in the famed champions’ first fight nearly 17 years earlier.

2012 – Brittney Griner scores 26 points and grabs 13 rebounds to help Baylor finish an undefeated season with an 80-61 win over Notre Dame in the women’s national championship game. Baylor becomes the first team in NCAA history to win 40 games.

2016 – Lydia Ko takes advantage of Ariya Jutanugarn’s late collapse to win the ANA Inspiration for her second straight major victory and second straight LPGA Tour victory. The 18-year-old New Zealander becomes the youngest two-time major winner.

2016 – Nico Rosberg becomes the eighth man in Formula One history to win five consecutive races with a victory at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

2017 – Justin Jackson delivers the go-ahead three-point play and North Carolina scores the last eight points for a 71-65 win over Gonzaga and an NCAA title that eluded the Tar Heels last year.

