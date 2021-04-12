AP Sportlight

AP Sportlight-April 13

By The Associated Press=

April 13

1914 – The first Federal League game is played in Baltimore with the Terrapins beating Buffalo 3-2 behind Jack Quinn.

1940 – The New York Rangers beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 to win the Stanley Cup in six games.

1940 – Dutch Warmerdam becomes the first man to clear 15 feet in the pole vault in a small track meet at Cal-Berkeley. Warmerdam, the last to set records with a bamboo pole, will have 43 vaults over 15 feet at a time when no other vaulter in the world clears 15 feet.

1948 – Baltimore overcomes a 21-point halftime deficit (41-20) to defeat the Philadelphia Warriors 66-63 and to even the BAA Finals at 1-1.

1957 – The Boston Celtics capture their first NBA championship as rookie Tommy Heinsohn scores 37 points and grabs 23 rebounds in a 125-123 double overtime victory over the St. Louis Hawks in Game 7.

1970 – Billy Casper wins the Masters with a five-stroke playoff victory over Gene Littler.

1972 – The first player strike in baseball history ends and the season is set to start April 15.

1980 – Seve Ballesteros, 23, becomes the youngest to win the Masters, with a four-stroke victory.

1984 – Pete Rose of the Montreal Expos collects the 4,000th hit of his career with a double off Philadelphia’s Jerry Koosman in the fourth inning.

1986 – Jack Nicklaus wins the Masters for a record sixth time and at 46 becomes the oldest to win the event.

1986 – The Celtics end the 1985-86 season with a 135-107 win over the New Jersey Nets at Boston Garden and finish with an NBA-record 40-1 at home.

1991 – Pete Weber wins four games to become the second player in PBA history to win the BPAA U.S. Open twice, this time with a 289-184 victory over Mark Thayer.

1997 – Tiger Woods wins the Masters by a record 12 strokes at Augusta National. Closing with a 69, Woods finished at 18-under 270, the lowest score in the Masters and matching the most under par by anyone in any of the four Grand Slam events.

2003 – Mike Weir becomes the first Canadian to win the Masters after the first sudden-death playoff in 13 years.

2008 – Trevor Immelman handles the wind and pressure of Augusta National far better than anyone chasing him to win the Masters, the first South African in a green jacket in 30 years.

2012 – Martin Brodeur stops 24 shots for his 100th postseason win, and a three-goal first period is enough to help the New Jersey Devils spoil the Florida Panthers’ long-awaited return to the Stanley Cup playoffs in a 3-2 victory. Brodeurs becomes the second goalie in NHL history to reach triple-figures in playoff wins. Only Patrick Roy has more, with 151.

2014 – Bubba Watson wins the Masters for the second time in three years. Watson claims another green jacket by shooting a 3-under 69 in the final round, fending off Jordan Spieth’s bid to become the youngest major champion since 1931.

2016 – Golden State becomes the first 73-win team beating the Memphis Grizzlies 125-104, an NBA mark set 20 years ago by the Chicago Bulls. Stephen Curry becomes the first player to make 400 3-pointers in a season by knocking down 10 from long range on the way to 46 points and 402 total 3s.

2016 – Kobe Bryant goes out with a Hollywood ending to his remarkable career, scoring 60 points in his final game, wrapping up 20 years in the NBA with an unbelievable offensive showcase in Los Angeles’ 101-96 victory over Utah.

KFXK Fox 51