AP Sportlight-April 14

By The Associated Press=

April 14

1928 – The New York Rangers beat the Montreal Maroons for the Stanley Cup, 3-games-to-2.

1931 – The Montreal Canadiens beat the Chicago Black Hawks 2-0 in the fifth game to win the Stanley Cup after trailing 2-games-to-1.

1948 – The Toronto Maple Leafs win the Stanley Cup in four games as they beat the Detroit Red Wings 7-2.

1960 – The Montreal Canadiens win their fifth straight Stanley Cup with a four-game sweep of the Toronto Maple Leafs, including tonight’s 4-0 victory.

1962 – Elgin Baylor of Los Angeles scores a record 61 points to lead the Lakers to a 126-121 triumph over the Boston Celtics in the NBA finals.

1968 – Bob Goalby wins the Masters when Roberto de Vincenzo of Argentina is penalized for signing an incorrect scorecard.

1985 – Bernhard Langer beats Curtis Strange, Ray Floyd and Seve Ballesteros by two strokes to win the Masters.

1991 – Ian Woosnam of Wales made a par putt to turn back Tom Watson on the last hole and capture the 55th Masters. Woosnam claimed his first major championship with an 11-under 277 total.

1993 – The NHL’s longest winning streak ends at 17 games as the Pittsburgh Penguins settled for a 6-6 tie with the New Jersey Devils on a late goal by Joe Mullen.

1994 – Seattle becomes the first team in NBA history to have 10 double-figure scorers in one game, as the SuperSonics beat the Los Angeles Clippers 150-101. All 12 Sonics score in the game and Steve Scheffler’s layup with 8.4 seconds left makes him the 10th Sonic to score in double figures.

1996 – The Detroit Red Wings wrap up the winningest season in NHL history by defeating Dallas 5-1. The Red Wings finished with 62 victories, beating the 60 wins of the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens.

1996 – Greg Norman shoots a startling 78 in the greatest collapse in Masters history, giving Nick Faldo his third green jacket and sixth major championship. It’s the sixth time Norman had taken a lead into the final round of one of the Grand Slam events only to lose.

2002 – Tiger Woods becomes the third player to win back-to-back Masters titles. He closes with a 1-under 71 to claim a three-stroke victory over Retief Goosen.

2006 – Kobe Bryant sets the Los Angeles Lakers’ single-season scoring record with a flourish, getting 50 points to eclipse Elgin Baylor’s long-standing total (2,719) in a 110-99 victory over Portland.

2010 – Oklahoma’s Kevin Durant scores 31 points in a 114-105 win over Memphis to finish the season as the youngest scoring champion in NBA history. The 21-year-old Durant finishes with an average of 30.1 points, 0.4 ahead of LeBron James, to supplant 22-year-old Max Zaslofsky of the 1947-48 Chicago Stags.

2013 – Adam Scott becomes the first Australian to win the Masters, beating Angel Cabrera on the second hole of a playoff on a rainy day at Augusta National.

2014 – Stanford’s Chiney Ogwumike is selected No. 1 by the Connecticut Sun in the WNBA draft, joining her sister Nneka, drafted by Los Angeles in 2012, as the only siblings to be chosen first in the league.

2016 – Breanna Stewart leads a UConn sweep of the first three picks in the WNBA draft, going first overall to the Seattle Storm. Moriah Jefferson went second to San Antonio and Morgan Tuck third to Connecticut, the first time in draft history that three players from the same school went 1-2-3. It’s a first in any major sport.