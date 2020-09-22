AP Sportlight

Sportlight for Sept. 23, 2020

By The Associated Press=

Sept. 23

1926 – Gene Tunney beats Jack Dempsey with a 10-round decision to retain the world heavyweight title.

1952 – Rocky Marciano knocks out Jersey Joe Walcott in the 13th round to retain the world heavyweight title.

1979 – St. Louis’ Lou Brock steals his 938th base to break Billy Hamilton’s record as the Cardinals beat New York Mets 7-4 in 10 innings.

1979 – The Houston Oilers overcome a 24-0 deficit to beat the Cincinnati Bengals 30-27 in overtime.

1983 – Gerry Coetzee knocks out Michael Dokes in the 10th round to win the WBA heavyweight title in Richfield, Ohio.

1992 – Manon Rheaume becomes the first woman to play in one of the four major pro sports leagues when she takes the ice in the first period for the NHL expansion Tampa Bay Lightning in an exhibition game. The 20-year-old goalie faces nine shots and allows two goals in St. Louis’ 6-4 victory.

1995 – Keyshawn Johnson catches 13 passes for 171 yards, becoming the first player in NCAA history with 12 straight 100-yard receiving games, as Southern California beats Arizona State 31-0.

2000 – Ben Matthews ties an NCAA record with five interceptions, leading Bethel past Gustavus 14-13. Matthews ties the all-division record shared by eight players.

2007 – For the first time in NFL history, two players have 200-plus yards receiving in the same game – whether they were opponents or teammates – in Philadelphia’s 56-21 rout of Detroit. Philadelphia’s Kevin Curtis has 11 receptions for 221 yards and Detroit’s Roy Williams catches nine passes for 204. Detroit’s Jon Kitna sets a franchise record with 446 yards passing.

2007 – Green Bay’s Brett Favre wins his NFL-record 150th game as a starter, beating San Diego 31-24. His 240th straight start ties him for second on the all-time list.

2012 – The Tennessee Titans become the first team in NFL history to score five touchdowns of at least 60 yards in a game in their 44-41 overtime win over Detroit. The scorers are Tommie Campbell with a 65-yard punt return; Jared Cook’s 61-yard reception from Jake Locker; Darius Reynaud’s 105-yard kick return; Nate Washington’s 71-yard reception from Locker; and Alterraun Verner’s 72-yard fumble return. The Lions also become the first team in NFL history to score two touchdowns in the final 18 seconds of regulation to either take the lead or force overtime. Detroit quarterback Shaun Hill throws a 3-yard touchdown pass to Calvin Johnson with 18 seconds remaining and then connected with Titus Young on a 46-yard TD as time expires to force overtime.

2012 – Denver’s Peyton Manning passed for 330 yards in a 31-25 loss to Houston. It’s Manning’s 64th career 300-yard game, passing Dan Marino (63) for the most in NFL history.

2012 – Kansas City’s Jamaal Charles rushes for 233 yards, including a 91-yard TD run in the Chiefs’ 27-24 overtime win over New Orleans. Ryan Succop kicks six field goals, one to force overtime in the final seconds and a 31-yarder in overtime for the Chiefs.

