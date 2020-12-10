AP Sportlight

Sportlight for Dec. 11, 2020

Dec. 11

1938 – New York Giants beats the Green Bay Packers 23-17 to win the NFL championship. A record crowd of 48,120 is in attendance at the Polo Grounds in New York.

1946 – The Chicago Stags and Cleveland Rebels play an experimental game featuring 15-minute quarters, instead of the usual 12-minute quarters. The Stags beat the Rebels 88-70.

1949 – Johnny Lujack of the Chicago Bears passes for 468 yards and six touchdowns in a 52-21 rout of the Chicago Cardinals.

1959 – Richie Guerin scores 57 points, at the time the most ever by a Knick, as New York defeats Syracuse 152-121.

1960 – Los Angeles holds the Baltimore Colts to three points, snapping Johnny Unitas’ NFL record streak of 47 consecutive games with a TD pass. The Rams win 10-3 loss.

1971 – The Los Angeles Lakers set an NBA record with 21 straight wins by beating the Atlanta Hawks 104-95, breaking the record of 20 set by the Milwaukee Bucks the previous year.

1972 – Joe Namath of the New York Jets passes for 403 yards and Don Maynard sets an NFL record for career receptions in a 24-16 loss to the Oakland Raiders. Maynard, with seven catches, breaks Raymond Berry’s record of 631 by one catch.

1977 – Philadelphia’s Tom Bladon scores four goals and collects four assists to set a record for defensemen with eight points in the Flyers’ 11-1 victory over the Cleveland Barons.

1985 – Wayne Gretzky of the Edmonton Oilers registers seven assists in a 12-9 victory over the Chicago Black Hawks. The teams tie the NHL record for most total goals in a game.

1999 – Rowan ends Mount Union’s NCAA-record 54-game winning streak, beating the Purple Raiders 24-17 in overtime in a Division III semifinal game.

2002 – Danielle Dube becomes the third female goalie to start in a men’s professional hockey game, stopping 18 shots in the Long Beach Ice Dogs’ 4-1 loss to San Diego in the West Coast Hockey League.

2002 – Colorado’s Joe Sakic scores his 500th career goal in a 3-1 loss at Vancouver. Sakic is the 31st player in NHL history to reach the milestone.

2006 – Jerry Sloan becomes the fifth coach in NBA history to win 1,000 games after Utah defeats Dallas 101-79.

2010 – Carl Hagelin scores two goals in the Michigan’s 5-0 victory over Michigan State at Michigan Stadium. The announced attendance of 113,411 crowd sets a world attendance record for a hockey game.

2011 – The Green Bay Packers go to 13-0 after a 46-16 rout of Oakland. Going back to last season and including the playoffs, they have won 19 straight, the second-longest NFL streak behind New England’s 21.

2016 – Pittsburgh’s Le’Veon Bell scores three times and gains a franchise-record 236 yards rushing in a 27-20 win over the Buffalo Bills.

