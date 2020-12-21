AP Sportlight

Sportlight for Dec. 22, 2020

By The Associated Press=

1894 – The United States Golf Association is founded, becoming the governing body for the game in the country.

1924 – Babe Dye of the Toronto St. Patricks scores five goals in a 10-2 victory over the Boston Bruins.

1974 – Boston’s Phil Esposito scores his 500th goal and the Bruins beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-4.

1969 – Pete Maravich sets an NCAA record by hitting 30 of 31 foul shots, and scores 46 points to lead LSU to a 98-89 victory over Georgia.

1996 – Brett Hull becomes the 24th player in NHL history to score 500 goals, with a hat trick in the St. Louis Blues’ 7-4 win over the Los Angeles Kings.

2003 – Brett Favre passes for 399 yards and four touchdowns a day after his father dies, moving into second place in NFL history for career TD passes while leading the Green Bay Packers to a 41-7 victory over the Oakland Raiders. Favre passes Fran Tarkenton on the NFL’s career list with his 343rd career TD throw.

2005 – Reggie Campbell of Navy ties the NCAA bowl record with five touchdowns and had 290 all-purpose yards, leading the Midshipmen to a 51-30 win over Colorado State in the Poinsettia Bowl.

2006 – Peter Bondra scores his 500th NHL goal early in the third period to snap a 1-all tie and lead Chicago past Toronto 3-1.

2009 – Nebraska’s Ndamukong Suh becomes the first defensive player voted The Associated Press College Football Player of the Year, winning the award after his dominant performance against Texas in the Big 12 title game.

2012 – Calvin Johnson has 11 catches for 225 yards in Detroit’s 31-18 loss to Atlanta. Johnson breaks Jerry Rice’s single-season yards receiving record with 1,892 yards. He also becomes the only player in NFL history with 100 yards receiving in eight straight games. Matthew Stafford completes 37 of 56 passes for 443 yards for the Lions.

2013 – Peyton Manning finishes 32 for 51 for 400 yards and four touchdown passes to set the single season touchdown mark in Denver’s 37-13 win over Houston. Manning, with 51 touchdown passes, passes Tom Brady (50 in 2007) for the most in a single season in NFL history.

2013 – Tom Brady leads the Patriots to a 41-7 win at Baltimore as New England clinches the AFC East. It’s the 11th division title for Brady, the most by a starting quarterback in NFL history.

2016 – Jaromir Jagr moves into sole possession of the No. 2 spot on the NHL career scoring list, getting an assist in the Florida Panthers’ 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins. Jagr gets point No. 1,888 to break a tie with Mark Messier. The historic point comes with 6:40 left. Only Wayne Gretzky, with 2,857 points, has more than Jagr. Aleksander Barkov is credited with the goal that deflected off the 44-year-old Czech star.

