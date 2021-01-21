AP-Sportlight-Week Ahead

Jan. 23

1944 – The Detroit Red Wings defeat the New York Rangers 15-0 at Olympia Stadium to set an NHL record for consecutive goals. The loss starts a 25-game winless streak for the Rangers which carries over into the next season.

1959 – In the NBA All-Star game in Detroit, St. Louis’ Bob Pettit and Elgin Baylor of Minneapolis become the first co-winners of the MVP award as their West team wins 124-108.

1975 – Ralph Kiner is elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in his 15th and final year of eligibility.

1979 – Willie Mays is named on 409 of 432 ballots and elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.

1980 – George Gervin of San Antonio scores 55 points in a 144-130 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

1987 – Hana Mandlikova upsets Martina Navratilova 7-5, 7-6 to win the Australian Open.

1988 – Steffi Graf wins the Australian Open with a 6-1, 7-6 victory over Chris Evert.

1993 – Mike Gartner of the New York Rangers sets an NHL record when he reaches the 30-goal mark for the 14th consecutive season. Gartner, with three goals in the Rangers’ 8-3 victory over Los Angeles, surpasses Phil Esposito, Bobby Hull and Wayne Gretzky.

2005 – Jennifer Rodriguez becomes the first American woman in nine years to win the World Sprint Speedskating Championship. Rodriguez sets a personal best in the 500 for the second straight day and had the fastest 1,000 meters in the women’s field to claim the world sprint championship.

2008 – Baylor, which waited 39 years to get back into the Top 25, has to wait some more, enduring five overtimes to get their first win as a ranked team. Curtis Jerrells scores a career-high 36 points, including 11 in the fifth overtime to lead No. 25 Baylor to a 116-110 win over No. 18 Texas A&M.

2011 – Francesca Schiavone wins the longest women’s match in Grand Slam history – a 6-4, 1-6, 16-14 victory over Svetlana Kuznetsova that takes 4 hours, 44 minutes at the Australian Open.

2011 – Aaron Rodgers runs for a touchdown and makes a saving tackle, B.J. Raji returns an interception for a score and Sam Shields has two interceptions to lead the Green Bay Packers to a 21-14 win over the Chicago Bears in the NFC championship game. The Packers, with road wins in Philadelphia, Atlanta and Chicago, become the first NFC No. 6 seed to advance to the Super Bowl.

2011 – The Pittsburgh Steelers advanced to their third Super Bowl in six years with a 24-19 victory over the New York Jets.

2015 – Klay Thompson sets an NBA record for the most points in a quarter, a thrilling 37-point third period that powers the Golden State Warriors to a 126-101 victory over the Sacramento Kings.

2018 – Rafael Nadal retires in the fifth set of his Australian Open with Marin Cilic with an upper right leg injury. Cilic beat Nadal 3-6, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-2, 2-0 retired. In another quarterfinal, the 49th-ranked Kyle Edmund beats third-seeded Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Jan. 24

1939 – Eddie Collins, Wee Willie Keeler and George Sisler are elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

1956 – Bob Pettit of the St. Louis Hawks captures the first of his NBA-record four All-Star MVP awards. Pettit leads the West team with 20 points and 24 rebounds in a 108-94 win over the East.

1981 – Mike Bossy of the New York Islanders scores his 50th goal in the 50th game of the season in a 7-3 victory over the Quebec Nordiques.

1982 – Ray Wersching kicks a Super Bowl record-tying four field goals to help the San Francisco 49ers beat the Cincinnati Bengals 26-21.

1986 – Mike Bossy of the New York Islanders scores his 1,000th career point with an assist in a 7-5 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

1990 – Winston-Salem State basketball coach Clarence ”Big House” Gaines wins his 800th career game, 79-70 over Livingstone.

1999 – David Duval shoots a magic number – a round of 59 that matches the best score in PGA Tour history. Duval surges from seven strokes off the pace for a one-stroke victory over Steve Pate in the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic.

2008 – Mirai Nagasu pulls off one of the biggest upsets ever at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. The 14-year-old – in her first competition as a senior – wins the short program with a spectacular performance. Her score of 70.23 is the second-highest ever by an American woman in a short program.

2010 – Kelly Kulick becomes the first woman to win a PBA Tour title, beating Chris Barnes in the final of the 45th Tournament of Champions. Kulick outscores Barnes 265-195 to take home the $40,000 first prize and a two-year PBA Tour exemption.

2010 – Peyton Manning throws three touchdown passes and the Indianapolis Colts rally from an 11-point, first-half deficit to beat the New York Jets 30-17 in the AFC championship game.

2010 – The New Orleans Saints make it to their first Super Bowl after battering Brett Favre and the Minnesota Vikings 31-28 in overtime on unheralded Garrett Hartley’s 40-yard field goal.

2014 – Carmelo Anthony scores a career-high and franchise-record 62 points, most at the current Madison Square Garden, and the New York Knicks beat the Charlotte Bobcats 125-96. Anthony, with 56 after three quarters, stays in for the first few minutes of the fourth to break Bernard King’s Knicks record of 60 points and Kobe Bryant’s arena record of 61, set five years ago.

2016 – Denver cornerback Bradley Roby picks off Tom Brady’s pass on a 2-point try with 12 seconds left to preserve a 20-18 victory for the Broncos over the New England Patriots in the AFC title game.

2016 – Cam Newton throws two touchdowns and runs for two others, and Carolina’s big-play defense stifles Arizona’s top-ranked offense in a 49-15 romp for the NFC championship.

2017 – Venus Williams beats No. 24-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4, 7-6 (3) to become the oldest player to reach the Australian Open women’s semifinals in the Open era. The 36-year-old posts her 50th career win at Melbourne Park to earn her a spot in the last four for the first time in 14 years.

Jan. 25

1894 – Jim Corbett knocks out Charley Mitchell in the third round to retain the world heavyweight title.

1924 – The first Winter Olympics are held in Chamonix, France.

1939 – Joe Louis knocks out John Henry Lewis at 2:39 of the first round to retain the world heavyweight title.

1945 – Larry MacPhail, Dan Topping and Del Webb purchase the New York Yankees for $2.8 million.

1960 – Wilt Chamberlain of the Philadelphia Warriors sets a record for rookies with 58 points in a 127-117 triumph over the Detroit Pistons. Chamberlain also grabs 42 rebounds.

1968 – Bob Seagren sets an indoor pole vault record in the Millrose Games at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Seagren’s world record leap is 17 feet, 4 1/4 inches.

1972 – Eddie Woods of Oral Roberts grabs 30 rebounds in a 109-95 victory over Louisiana Tech.

1981 – Jim Plunkett’s two first-quarter touchdown passes, including a Super Bowl-record 80-yard strike to running back Kenny King, leads the Oakland Raiders to a 27-10 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

1987 – The New York Giants win the Super Bowl with a 39-20 rout of the Denver Broncos. The Giants, trailing 10-9 at halftime, score 30 points in the second half to set a Super Bowl record. Phil Simms completes a record 10 straight passes and 22 of 25 attempts overall.

1991 – Brett Hull scores two goals to become the third player in NHL history to score 50 goals in less than 50 games (49). Hull adds two assists to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 9-4 rout of the Detroit Red Wings.

1993 – American sumo wrestler Chad Rowan was officially awarded the ancient Japanese sport’s highest rank, making him the first foreign ”yokozuna” ever. The 6-foot-8, 455-pound former basketball player from Honolulu is the 64th person to hold the top rank in the sport’s history.

1998 – John Elway and the Denver Broncos win a Super Bowl for themselves and the AFC, by beating the Green Bay Packers 31-24. Terrell Davis, selected the MVP, rushes for 157 yards scores on three 1-yard touchdown runs, including the winner with 1:45 left.

2003 – Serena Williams survives an error-filled match to beat elder sister Venus 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-4 to win the Australian Open for her fourth straight major championship.

2014 – Li Na, who turns 32 next month, beats Dominika Cibulkova 7-6 (3), 6-0 in the Australian Open final to become the oldest woman to clinch the title here in the Open era.

2014 – Kate Hansen becomes the first American in nearly 17 years to win a World Cup singles luge race, prevailing at the season finale in Sigulda, Latvia. She’s the first World Cup winner for USA Luge since Cameron Myler won in 1997. It’s the first time since 1988 that no German medaled in a women’s singles race as Germany’s top three sliders did not compete.

2014 – Tiger Woods shoots a 79 at Torrey Pines to match his worst score on American soil. Woods misses the 54-hole cut for the first time in his career at the Farmers Insurance Open. Woods is an eight-time winner at Torrey Pines, including the 2008 U.S. Open.

2015 – Mike Krzyzewski earns his 1,000th career win, making him the first NCAA Division I men’s coach to reach the milestone, when No. 5 Duke surges past St. John’s for a 77-68 victory at Madison Square Garden.

Jan. 26

1913 – Jim Thorpe gives up his track medals from the 1912 Olympic games as a result of his having been a professional. He had been paid $25 for playing in a semipro baseball game.

1951 – Jimmie Foxx and Mel Ott are elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

1955 – Joe DiMaggio is elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

1960 – Pete Rozelle is chosen the new commissioner of the National Football League.

1985 – Edmonton’s Wayne Gretzky scores his 50th goal in the 49th game of the season, a 6-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

1986 – The Chicago Bears win their first NFL championship since 1963 by setting a Super Bowl-record for points scored in defeating the New England Patriots 46-10.

1991 – Houston guard Vernon Maxwell joins Wilt Chamberlain, David Thompson and George Gervin as the only players in NBA history to score 30 points or more in a quarter. Maxwell scores 30 of his career-high 51 points in the fourth period to help Houston beat Cleveland 103-97.

1992 – The Washington Redskins win their third Super Bowl in 10 years, beating the Buffalo Bills 37-24, putting the game away with 24 straight points after a scoreless first quarter.

1997 – The Green Bay Packers, behind big plays, beat the New England Patriots 35-21 in the Super Bowl. Brett Favre finds Andre Rison for a 54-yard touchdown on the Packers’ second offensive play, then throws an 81-yard TD pass to Antonio Freeman in the second quarter. Desmond Howard, the first special teams MVP, scores on a 99-yard kickoff return to put away the Patriots.

2002 – Jennifer Capriati produces the greatest comeback in a Grand Slam final to overcome Martina Hingis and defend her Australian Open title. Capriati saved four match points before clinching a 4-6, 7-6 (7), 6-2 victory over Hingis.

2007 – Mark Recchi scores two goals, including the 500th of his career, in Pittsburgh’s 4-3 shootout win over Dallas.

2007 – Martin Brodeur makes 28 saves, extending his NHL record for consecutive 30-win seasons to 11, as the New Jersey Devils beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-0.

2008 – Mirai Nagasu becomes the second-youngest woman to win the title at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. The 4-foot-11 14-year-old falls on her opening jump, a double axel, but lands six triple jumps, three in combination, in her program.

2013 – Victoria Azarenka wins her second consecutive Australian Open title, beating Li Na 4-6, 6-4, 6-3. Mike and Bob Bryan become the most decorated doubles team in Grand Slam history by winning their 13th major title, beating Robin Haase and Igor Sijsling 6-3, 6-4 in 53 minutes.

2013 – Ashley Wagner became the first woman since Michelle Kwan in 2005 to win back-to-back titles in the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. Earlier, Olympic silver medalists and 2011 world champions Meryl Davis and Charlie White win their fifth straight dance title, matching a U.S. record.

2014 – Stan Wawrinka holds off an injured Rafael Nadal to win his first Grand Slam title with a 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 victory in the Australian Open final.

