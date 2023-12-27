EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — After a six-week run as the New York Giants starting quarterback, the Tommy DeVito feel-good story is over, at least for now.

The undrafted rookie free agent who grew up less than 30 minutes from MetLife Stadium is being replaced by veteran Tyrod Taylor as the starter for this weekend’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday.

Daboll informed the quarterbacks on Tuesday, adding he felt the 34-year-old Taylor provided a spark on Christmas Day after taking over for DeVito in the second half of a loss in Philadelphia.

“I’m going to continue to be a good teammate,” DeVito said Wednesday. “Obviously, it’s a coaches’ decision. I have no say or anything in that but I’m going to continue to be a good teammate, go out and compete. That’s it.”

Taylor will make his fourth start of the season Sunday at home against the Rams (8-7), who have won five of six since the bye week.

“It means everything to me,” Taylor said of the change. “I mean, obviously the work that you put in week in and week out. I’ve been playing this game for a long time and anytime I get a chance to lace up the cleats and go out and compete means the world to me. That’s where I’m the happiest, and it’s what I love to do, to be able to go out and not only show your peers but prove to yourself what you could do.”

DeVito had started the past six games for the Giants (5-10) and led them on a three-game winning streak that got them within striking distance of a playoff berth earlier this month.

However, the Giants were beaten by the Saints in New Orleans on Dec. 17 and then had their playoff hopes extinguished on Monday in a 33-25 loss to the Eagles.

“That I belong,” DeVito said when asked of his take on his run as the starter.

Taylor, who had started three games after Daniel Jones was sidelined by a neck injury in October, replaced DeVito on Monday with New York down 20-3. He got the Giants within 30-25 with a 69-yard touchdown pass to Darius Slayton in the fourth quarter.

Taylor, who was replaced by DeVito after breaking four ribs against the Jets in late October, also got New York into Philadelphia territory in the final minute before being intercepted in the end zone on the final play.

Taylor knows what it means to lose a starting job. It’s happened to him several times in 13 seasons, most recently earlier this month when he came off injured reserve. Daboll stuck with DeVito because New York was winning.

“It’s not a me thing,” Taylor said. “It’s a team sport, and I’m excited for our guys to go out for these last two weeks to put our best foot forward and to compete at a high level.”

Taylor has completed 66 of 107 passes for 725 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

DeVito, who was nicknamed “Tommy Cutlets” because he likes chicken parm sandwiches, completed 112 of 176 for 1,087, eight touchdowns and three interceptions in eight games, including six starts. He was sacked 36 times.

DeVito, who went through training camp, started the season on the practice squad, was moved to the active roster and started playing after Jones tore his ACL against the Raiders on Nov. 5 in his return from the neck injury. He said the demotion won’t change him.

“Like I said, when you’re up, everybody loves you,” DeVito said. “When you’re down, everybody hates you, so for me, it’s just stay even throughout it all. That’s why I’ll be mellow and good through it all.”

