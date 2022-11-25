Nov. 18-Nov. 24, 2022

From fighting and civilian suffering in Ukraine to a fashion show in Lagos with outfits made from recyclables, a Spanish city switching on the Christmas lights and the tennis ATP world tour finals, this gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Chief Photographer East Africa Ben Curtis.

