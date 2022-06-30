LOS ANGELES (AP)Christian Arango, Danny Musovski and Kwadwo Opoku each scored for Los Angeles FC in a 3-1 victory over Dallas on Wednesday night.

Arango’s goal put LAFC (11-3-3) ahead 2-1 in the 57th minute. Musovski opened the scoring in the 23rd and Opoku capped it in the 86th.

Jesus Ferreira scored his league-leading 10th goal of rhe season for Dallas (7-5-5) in the 38th, a 30-yard free kick that hit the underside of the crossbar and went in.

Maxime Crepeau saved two shots for LAFC. Maarten Paes saved eight shots for Dallas.

LAFC next plays on Saturday against the Vancouver Whitecaps on the road, and Dallas will host Inter Miami on Monday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.