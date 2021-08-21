Arbuckle leads Argonauts past Blue Bombers

Nick Arbuckle passed for one touchdown and ran for another in his first career start to help the Toronto Argonauts gain a measure of revenge with a 30-23 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at BMO Field on Saturday.

Arbuckle was 23 of 32 for 310 yards without an interception in place of McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who was replaced in last week’s 20-7 loss at Winnipeg.

The Blue Bombers (2-1) pulled within 16-14 on Zach Collaros’ 51-yard touchdown pass to Darvin Adams late in the second quarter, but Arbuckle connected with DaVaris Daniels on a 35-yard scoring strike with nine seconds left in the half to put the Argonauts (2-1) up 22-14.

Arbuckle’s 1-yard TD run midway through the third quarter extended the advantage to 29-15 and Toronto gave up a late touchdown before holding on for the win.

D.J. Foster carried 10 times for 101 yards and one TD for Toronto, while Daniels finished with seven receptions for 100 yards.

Collaros completed 18 of 33 for 204 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.