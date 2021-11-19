Archibald, Lofton lead Louisiana Tech past Northwestern St

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP)Amorie Archibald and Kenneth Lofton Jr. scored 17 points apiece and Louisiana Tech cruised to an 83-64 victory over Northwestern State in nonconference play on Friday night.

Keaston Willis added 15 points for the Bulldogs (3-1), while David Green scored 10.

Larry Owens had 19 points to top the Demons (1-4). LaTerrance Reed and Kendal Coleman both scored 10.

