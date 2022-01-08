Archibald scores 31 to lift Louisiana Tech over UTSA 79-63

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANTONIO (AP)Amorie Archibald had a career-high 31 points as Louisiana Tech defeated UTSA 79-63 on Saturday.

Archibald made 12 of 14 shots, including 6 of 6 from behind the arc.

Cobe Williams had 15 points for Louisiana Tech (13-3, 4-0 Conference USA), which earned its fifth consecutive win. Kenneth Lofton Jr. added 12 points, 16 rebounds and five assists.

Jordan Ivy-Curry had 22 points for the Roadrunners (7-9, 0-3). Jacob Germany added 17 points and 13 rebounds. Lamin Sabally had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51