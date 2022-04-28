ST. LOUIS (AP)The New York Mets’ hit-by-pitch frustrations boiled over Wednesday when reliever Yoan Lopez threw a pitch near Nolan Arenado’s head, sparking a benches-clearing brawl that led to Arenado’s ejection in the St. Louis Cardinals’ 10-5 victory.

Mets hitter J.D. Davis left in the top of the eighth inning after being hit in the left foot by a pitch from Genesis Cabrera, the major league-leading 19th hit-by-pitch for the Mets this season – including three Tuesday night against St. Louis.

New York appeared to retaliate a half-inning later against Arenado, who reached four times and drove in three runs. Lopez zipped a 94 mph fastball near his head, and Arenado began yelling for Lopez to ”do it again.” The benches and bullpens cleared, and the teams pushed and shoved near home plate.

Jake Woodford (1-0) allowed a run in two-plus innings of relief as St. Louis snapped a season-high three-game losing streak.

Mets starter Carlos Carrasco (1-1) gave up a season-high eight runs, seven earned, in a season-low 3 2/3 innings as the Mets had their three-game winning streak snapped.

RED SOX 7, BLUE JAYS 1

TORONTO (AP) – Xander Bogaerts had four hits and Boston celebrated the return of manager Alex Cora by snapping a four-game losing streak.

Cora rejoined the Red Sox after missing the past six games because of COVID-19. Boston went 1-5 under bench coach Will Venable while Cora was away.

Bogaerts went 4 for 4 with four singles and a walk. Michael Wacha (2-0) earned his second straight win, allowing one run and four hits in six innings.

Toronto reliever Trent Thornton (0-1) allowed two runs in one inning as the Blue Jays lost for the second time in eight games.

ANGELS 9, GUARDIANS 5

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Taylor Ward hit a grand slam and finished a single shy of the cycle, Shohei Ohtani showed off his two-way prowess and Los Angeles romped past Cleveland for its fourth consecutive victory.

Mike Trout added two RBI doubles and extended his hitting streak to 10 games for the Angels.

The Guardians dropped their sixth straight despite a pair of two-run homers from Jose Ramirez.

Ward’s slam off Zach Plesac (1-2) in the second inning was the third of his career and gave the Angels a 6-2 lead. The outfielder also had a leadoff double in the first and a triple in the sixth. He scored four times.

With a chance at the cycle in the seventh, Ward flied out to end the inning.

Ohtani (2-2) won his second straight start, going five innings and allowing two runs on five hits with four strikeouts. The reigning AL MVP – who came into the game batting .213 on the season and 3 for 20 during the homestand – also had his first three-hit game of the season and drove in a run.

WHITE SOX 7, ROYALS 3

CHICAGO (AP) – Andrew Vaughn hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the seventh inning, and the White Sox stopped an eight-game slide.

The winning rally for the White Sox started when Danny Mendick and Tim Anderson hit consecutive two-out singles off Collin Snider (2-1). Scott Barlow then came in, and Vaughn drove his first pitch into the home bullpen in left.

Jake Burger hit a solo homer for Chicago, and Bennett Sousa (1-0) got his first major league win. Kendall Graveman struck out four in two innings to earn his first save of the season.

Whit Merrifield drove in two runs for Kansas City, which lost for the five time in six games.

CUBS 6, BRAVES 3, 10 INNINGS

ATLANTA (AP) – Willson Contreras hit a run-scoring double in the 10th inning, Patrick Wisdom followed with a two-run homer, and Chicago beat Atlanta.

Contreras lined his double to the left field wall off Tyler Matzek (0-1) to drive in automatic runner Ian Happ. After Frank Schwindel struck out, Wisdom launched a drive into the left-center seats for his third homer of the season.

Cubs right-hander Mychal Givens blew a 3-1 lead in the eighth. With two outs, Givens loaded the bases on two singles and a walk. Dansby Swanson tied the game with a two-run single to right.

David Robertson (1-0) ended the eighth and struck out the side in the ninth. Rowan Wick pitched a perfect 10th for his first save.

DIAMONDBACKS 3, DODGERS 1

PHOENIX (AP) – Zac Gallen pitched six scoreless innings, and the Diamondbacks scored two runs after Max Muncy’s throwing error in the eighth inning.

Gallen allowed two hits and left with a 1-0 lead, but Ian Kennedy (2-1) gave up Trea Turner’s run-scoring single in the eighth inning.

Arizona went back ahead in the bottom half, when Daulton Varsho scored from first base after Muncy threw the ball into right field on Sergio Alcantara’s sacrifice bunt. Pinch-hitter Pavin Smith put the Diamondbacks up 3-1 with a groundout off Daniel Hudson (1-1).

Nick Ahmed homered for Arizona, and Mark Melancon worked a perfect ninth for his fourth save.

YANKEES 5, ORIOLES 2

NEW YORK (AP) – Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton hit his 350th career homer and lifted a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the sixth inning.

Joey Gallo also homered for New York for the second straight night, his third straight game with an RBI after going his first 14 games without one.

Stanton is the seventh fastest player to 350 homers, getting there in 1,341 games.

Stanton’s performance helped the Yankees win their fifth straight and seventh in eight games. Michael King (2-0) pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings for New York, and Clay Holmes tossed a perfect ninth for his second career save.

Anthony Santander hit a two-run homer for the Orioles in the sixth. Joey Krehbiel (1-2) got the loss.

ATHLETICS 1, GIANTS 0

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Paul Blackburn and five relievers combined on a three-hitter, making Chad Pinder’s leadoff homer stand up as Oakland snapped San Francisco’s five-game winning streak.

Blackburn (3-0) allowed three hits in five innings, lowering his ERA to 1.35. The right-hander induced three double-play grounders in the first three innings – including a difficult 3-6-1 turn to end the third after the Giants had loaded the bases.

Domingo Acevedo, Sam Moll, Zach Jackson and Kirby Snead combined for three scoreless innings. Dany Jimenez pitched the ninth and got help from instant replay for his fourth save while helping the A’s to their second shutout in three games.

Pinder came off the COVID-19 injured list before the game and celebrated by crushing the sixth pitch from opener Sam Long (0-1) into the left-field stands.

PHILLIES 7, ROCKIES 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Bryce Harper had three hits and Odubel Herrera homered, leading the Phillies to their third straight win over the Rockies.

Herrera and Didi Gregorius each drove in two runs for Philadelphia, which has outscored Colorado 25-8 in the series. Ranger Suarez (2-0) pitched six innings of three-run ball for the win.

The Phillies earned their first series win since taking two of three from Oakland to open the season and will go for the four-game sweep on Thursday.

C.J. Cron homered and Jose Iglesias had four singles for the Rockies. Ryan Feltner (0-1) got the loss.

MARLINS 2, NATIONALS 1

WASHINGTON (AP) – Miami’s Pablo Lopez lowered his majors-best ERA to 0.39 by throwing six shutout innings.

Jesus Aguilar homered for the Marlins, who moved above .500 for the first time in 2022.

Mixing a four-seam fastball, cutter and changeup before an announced crowd of 13,356, Lopez (3-0) baffled an already-in-trouble Nationals offense, which has managed to score a grand total of 14 runs during a losing streak that grew to seven games.

Washington’s Erick Fedde (1-2) yielded two runs and three hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Anthony Bender got four outs for his fourth save in five chances.

RAYS 3, MARINERS 2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Drew Rasmussen struck out nine in six shutout innings, and Tampa Bay stopped Seattle’s four-game winning streak.

Kevin Kiermaier hit a two-run homer for the Rays. Rasmussen (1-1) permitted two hits and walked one, and Andrew Kittredge got four outs for his third save in three tries.

Seattle starter Marco Gonzales (1-2) lasted just 11 pitches. He left after being struck on the left wrist by a line drive hit by Harold Ramirez. The hit drove in the first run of the game.

J.P. Crawford and Abraham Toro homered for the Mariners.

BREWERS 3, PIRATES 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Tyrone Taylor hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the seventh, leading the Brewers to the victory.

Milwaukee’s Aaron Ashby combined with four relievers on a one-hitter. Ashby pitched 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball. Trevor Gott (1-0) earned the win, and Josh Hader worked the ninth for his 10th save.

Neither team got a hit until the sixth inning. Ashby’s no-hit bid ended when Bryan Reynolds hit a hard shot that deflected off the glove of third baseman Mike Brosseau for a single. Kolten Wong had a one-out double in the top of the sixth off Bryse Wilson for the Brewers’ first hit.

Wil Crowe (1-1) got the loss, allowing two runs, one earned, and three hits in one inning.

PADRES 8, REDS 5

CINCINNATI (AP) – Jurickson Profar hit a three-run homer for San Diego, and MacKenzie Gore struck out 10 over five innings.

Gore (2-0) allowed a run and five hits as the Padres won for the seventh time in nine games. Eric Hosmer drove in two runs, including a leadoff homer in the eighth. Taylor Rogers got one out for his sixth save.

San Diego will go for its second sweep of the season Thursday of the hard-luck Reds, who have lost 12 of 13 amid a rash of injuries and slumps.

Reds starter Vladimir Gutierrez (0-4) went four innings and was charged with six runs and five hits.

Tommy Pham and Brandon Drury homered for Cincinnati. Kyle Farmer hit four doubles and drove in two runs.

TWINS 5, TIGERS 0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Joe Ryan threw seven innings of one-hit ball and Max Kepler stayed hot with a pair of home runs as the Twins won their sixth game in a row.

Ryan Jeffers homered, doubled and drove in three runs for Minnesota.

Michael Pineda (1-1) took the loss for Detroit. He gave up four runs, including all three Twins homers, in five innings against his former team.

Ryan (3-1) was dominant from the start, holding the Tigers hitless until Miguel Cabrera laced a single in the fourth.

ASTROS 4, RANGERS 3

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Kyle Tucker hit a three-run double in the fifth inning and Cristian Javier won his first start of the season as Houston beat Texas.

Javier (1-0) allowed two runs in five innings. He was promoted to the role of sixth starter thanks to 8 1/3 shutout innings in three relief appearances.

Tucker scorched an 82 mph curveball to the gap in left-center off reliever Brett Martin (0-2). The ball rolled all the way to the wall to clear the bases.

Ryne Stanek earned his first save since last August. He allowed a run in the ninth but left the potential tying run at third base.

—

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports