BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP)Argentina’s squad for the two final rounds of South American World Cup qualifying shows coach Lionel Scaloni could be thinking about the future without Lionel Messi.

Franco and Valentin Carboni, Alejandro Garnacho, Nicolas Paz, Tiago Geralnik and Luka Romero are playing in youth divisions of European clubs, but they were summoned by Argentina on Monday.

Messi was also picked after missing the last two qualifying rounds this year as he recovered from COVID-19.

Argentina faces Venezuela in Buenos Aires on March 25, and four days later Ecuador in Guayaquil.

The six youth division players either were born to Argentine families based in Europe or born in Argentina and started their careers abroad.

Argentina has already qualified for the World Cup in Qatar this year.

—

Argentina:

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Franco Armani (River Plate), Geronimo Rulli (Villarreal) Juan Musso (Atalanta), Esteban Andrada (Monterrey)

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel, Marcos Acuna (Sevilla), Nahuel Molina, Nehuen Perez (Udinese), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Juan Foyth (Villareal), Lucas Martinez Quarta (Fiorentina), German Pezzella (Betis), Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico (Ajax)

Midfielders: Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid), Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint-Germain), Giovani Lo Celso, Tiago Geralnik ( (Villarreal), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Manuel Lanzini (West Ham), Guido Rodriguez (Betis), Roberto Pereyra (Udinese), Emiliano Buendia (Aston Villa), Alejandro Gomez, Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla), Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton), Nicolas Paz (Real Madrid), Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United), Franco Carboni, Valentin Carboni (Inter Milan)

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria (Paris Saint-Germain), Lautaro Martinez, Joaquin Correa, Luka Romero (Inter Milan), Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina), Angel Correa (Atletico Madrid), Paulo Dybala, Matias Soule (Juventus), Julian Alvarez (River Plate), Giovanni Simeone (Verona), Lucas Boye (Elche)

—

