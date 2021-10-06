Argos use 27 point third quarter to capture 35-16 home victory over Ottawa Redblacks

TORONTO – McLeod Bethel-Thompson threw two TD strikes while Dexter McCoil Sr. and Chris Edwards both returned interceptions for touchdowns during a wild third quarter as the Toronto Argonauts defeated the Ottawa Redblacks 35-16 on Wednesday night.

All four scoring plays came in a 27-point third for Toronto (5-3), which improved to 4-0 at home this season. There were 6,788 in attendance at BMO Field.

McCoil Sr. corralled a Caleb Evans pass tipped by defensive lineman Cordarro Law and took it back 71 yards at 7:22 to put Toronto ahead 21-9. After Bethel-Thompson found Damion Jeanpiere on a 21-yard touchdown pass at 11:30, Edward returned his pick 82 yards for the TD to end the and give the Argos a commanding 35-9 lead.

Toronto took a 14-9 advantage on D.J. Foster’s 63-yard TD catch at 2:44. The two-point convert was unsuccessful.

The Argos recorded two pick-sixes in the same game for the first time since 2006. And the last time they scored TDs in all three phases of the game (offence, defence and special teams) was 2004.

It was a tough second CFL start for Evans, who finished 23-of-41 passing for 334 yards and three interceptions with 54 yards rushing on six carries.

Last week in his pro debut, Evans completed 15-of-22 passes for 191 yards and three TDs and ran for 59 yards in leading Ottawa past Edmonton 34-24 to snap a five-game losing streak.

But football wasn’t the only thing on Evans’ mind Wednesday.

Earlier, his younger brother, Titus, was evacuated from Timberview High School in Arlington, Tex., where four people were hurt in a shooting there.

Titus Evans was reportedly fine. The Associated Press said an 18-year-old student was arrested and faces three counts of aggravated assault.

Bethel-Thompson finished 15-of-21 passing for 181 yards and improved to 3-1 as Toronto’s starter. The Argos moved two points ahead of Hamilton (4-4) atop the East Division standings with the two teams meeting Monday at Tim Hortons Field.