Arizona rides Irvin’s complete-game gem to 4-0 win over UCSB

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP)Garrett Irvin fired a complete-game three-hitter, Daniel Susac gave No. 5 overall seed Arizona the only run it needed with a first-inning single and Tony Bullard put the finishing touches on a victory with a two-run home run in the top of the eighth as the Wildcats blanked UC Santa Barbara 4-0 in the winners bracket of the Tucson Regional on Saturday.

Irvin yielded just three singles in his gem, striking out 10 without issuing a walk for the Wildcats (42-15). Bullard finished with three hits in four trips and Branden Boissiere had two hits, including an RBI single in the third.

Matt McGreevy (9-2) took the loss for the Gauchos (40-19), who had a nine-game winning streak end. McGreevy allowed two runs on seven hits and a walk in six innings, striking out six.

UC Santa Barbara will play Oklahoma State in an elimination game on Sunday. Arizona awaits the winner on Monday.

More NCAA baseball tournament coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-world-series

