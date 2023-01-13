Arizona State, off to its best start in conference play since 1980-81, will look to extend its winning streak to four games when the Sun Devils play Oregon State on Saturday at Corvallis, Ore.

Coming off an impressive shooting performance in a 90-73 win at Oregon on Thursday, Arizona State is 14-3 overall and 5-1 in the Pac-12.

It is the best start in six games for Arizona State since Byron Scott, Alton Lister and Fat Lever were with the Sun Devils. That 1980-81 team advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Arizona State made 52.4 percent of its shots from the field against Oregon, including 13 of 29 (44.8 percent) from 3-point range.

Desmond Cambridge Jr. finished with 21 points, his third time with at least 20 points this season. He combined with brother Devan (14) for 35 points.

“We were just clicking on offense,” Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley said. “Desmond hit some shots early and we were spreading the wealth to different guys. We were making shots and making plays and assisted baskets and it was coming in the half court and in transition.”

DJ Horne made 5-of-9 shots from 3-point range and finished with 15 points.

Oregon State (7-10, 1-5) lost its fourth straight game in an 86-74 setback at home to No. 9 Arizona on Thursday, but the Beavers can gain solace after outscoring the Wildcats 48-42 in the second half.

They also have hope for the future with freshmen combing to score 54 points in the game, led by Tyler Bilodeau and Michael Rataj, who both set career highs with 18 points apiece.

Bilodeau also led the Beavers with six rebounds to go with a pair of steals, while Rataj added five rebounds and three steals.

“We had some guys grow up tonight,” Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle said. “They weren’t afraid to jump in the fray.”

The Beavers have improved from last year’s 3-28 record after reaching the Elite Eight in 2021. They have 11 newcomers on the roster this season, including eight true freshmen.

