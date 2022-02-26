PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP)Shawn Williams had a career-high 34 points as Arkansas-Pine Bluff topped Mississippi Valley State 93-79 on Saturday.

Kylen Milton had 23 points for Arkansas-Pine Bluff (7-22, 5-11 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which ended its four-game home losing streak. Dequan Morris added 20 points and seven rebounds. Kshun Stokes had eight rebounds. Brandon Brown had four points and 13 rebounds.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff totaled 54 first-half points, a season high for the team.

Devin Gordon had 22 points for the Delta Devils (2-24, 2-14). Terry Collins and Gary Grant added 16 points apiece.

