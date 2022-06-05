STILLWATER, Okla. (AP)Robert Moore hit two home runs and Arkansas scored eight runs – including a grand slam by Jalen Battles – in the eighth inning as the Razorbacks rallied to beat Oklahoma State 20-12 on Saturday night at the Stillwater Regional.

Arkansas (40-18) advances to Sunday’s title game against the winner of an elimination game between Oklahoma State (40-21) and Missouri State on Sunday morning. A loss by the Razorbacks would force a finale on Monday.

Peyton Stovall led off the eighth with a single before Zack Gregory and Braydon Webb were each hit by a pitch to load the bases. Nolan McLean replaced reliever Roman Phansalkar and struck out Brady Slavens but Cayden Wallace drew an eight-pitch walk to score Stovall, Michael Turner walked on four straight balls to bring in Gregory and Webb scored when Lanzilli was hit by a pitch to give the Razorbacks their first lead of the game at 11-10. Moore followed with another walk before Trevor Martin came on and his first pitch was drilled over the wall in left by Battles to make it 16-10.

Roc Riggio went 4-for-5 with a double, a homer and five RBIs for Oklahoma State. McLean hit a two-run home run to spark a five-run third inning to give the Cowboys a 7-2 lead.

Slavens, Wallace, Lanzilli and Turner each hit a home run for Arkansas. Turner and Lanzilli drove in four runs apiece.

—

