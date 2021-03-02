Arminia Bielefeld hires Kramer as coach in relegation fight

BIELEFELD, Germany (AP)Relegation-threatened Arminia Bielefeld hired Frank Kramer as coach on Tuesday, a day after firing Uwe Neuhaus.

Kramer has only limited experience in the Bundesliga after a two-game spell as interim coach at Hoffenheim in 2012 and relegation with Greuther Furth a year later. In more recent years, he coached age-group German national teams up to the under-20 level and coached Austrian champion Salzburg’s youth team.

Bielefeld, which was promoted last year, is in third-to-last place in the 18-team league. Hertha Berlin is just ahead on goal difference, and improving Mainz is only one point behind in a direct relegation place. Bielefeld still has a game in hand, however. Its next game is against Union Berlin on Sunday.

Bielefeld earned only one point from its last five games – a 3-3 draw at Bayern Munich – and the 3-0 loss at Borussia Dortmund on Saturday was the fifth in a row in which the team conceded at least three goals.

The 61-year-old Neuhaus was immensely popular with Bielefeld’s fans after leading the team to a surprise promotion following 11 years out of the Bundesliga. He had been in charge of the club since December 2018.

