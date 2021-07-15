Army launches fund drive for Michie Stadium project

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP)The Army West Point Athletic Association launched a $95 million campaign Thursday to fund reconstruction of the east stands at Michie Stadium.

The construction project, the most ambitious in the history of the United States Military Academy, was announced three years ago and has included extensive input from cadets. It will add several levels of seating, including suites, loge, and luxury boxes to the portion of the stadium that abuts Lusk Reservoir and provides seating for the Corps of Cadets.

Victory Plaza, which will honor the achievements of cadet-athletes, is also part of the project.

”We could not be more thrilled to officially announce the launch of this historic project,” Army athletic director Mike Buddie said in a statement. ”The game day experience provided at Michie Stadium is already world-renowned, and these efforts will put our facility on the precipice of being one of the finest that college athletics has to offer.”

Named after cadet Dennis Michie, who introduced football to the academy in 1890, Michie Stadium was built in 1924 and has become a West Point icon. It seats 38,000 for football.

”The effect that this facility has on our community extends far beyond what happens when we take the field on game day,” coach Jeff Monken said. ”Michie Stadium is wrapped up in such a rich history, and the cadets that have cheered for us have played as big a role in creating our program’s renowned legacy as those lining up on the field.”

