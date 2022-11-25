NICEVILLE, Fla. (AP)Akol Arop scored 12 points as Omaha beat UL Monroe 63-56 on Friday night.

Arop shot 4 of 5 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line for the Mavericks (2-4). JJ White scored 11 points while shooting 3 for 5 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added six assists. Marquel Sutton went 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Warhawks (2-4) were led by Jamari Blackmon, who posted 15 points and two steals. UL Monroe also got 14 points and two steals from Tyreke Locure. In addition, Thomas Howell finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

