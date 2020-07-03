Arp’s DeMarvion Overshown says he will sit out from Horns until UT starts making changes

ARP, Texas (KETK) – East Texan DeMarvion Overshown becomes the first Texas Longhorn football player to say that he will sit out from all team activities.

The Horns junior linebacker plans to remain absent until the players begin to see some results on the changes that student-athletes have asked the university for, in order to make UT more inclusive and a more comfortable place to be for African-Americans in light of the racial injustice movement.

The Arp Tigers alum posted a statement on his Twitter account titled “Until We Are One” Thursday.

Until We Are One. pic.twitter.com/OQN7xmjFRd — DeMarvion Overshown (@dee_overshown6) July 2, 2020

He has received quite a bit of support from his teammates so far as well as from his high school coach Dale Irwin.

I love this young man as a human being first. He is, and always will be, an Arp Tiger!! I will always love and support him and he is a very passionate and caring young man!! Love ya D!! — Dale Irwin (@irwin33d) July 3, 2020

In his remarks, Overshown explains how Longhorn players have been told that things are being done and talked about behind closed doors, but none of them are seeing any action being taken.

While addressing his passion, he did, however, say that he would continue to support his team.

On June 12, a group of players wrote a letter to the UT athletic department and to the university administration demanding for a number of number of changes including the renaming of several campus buildings named after former Texas officials with ties to the Confederacy and segregation, as well as to drop the school song “The Eyes of Texas.”

At that time, they stated that they would continue to practice, and play, but would no longer participate in any recruiting or fund-raising efforts until they at least received a commitment from the university for a plan for implementation of the proposed changes.

A member of the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll for his excellence in the classroom, Overshown has played in 17 games with two starts in his first two seasons at the 40 Acres.

In 2019, he made 19 tackles to go along with two sacks, and an interception.

