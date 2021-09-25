Arriola scores 2 goals as DC United beats FC Cincinnati 4-2

WASHINGTON (AP)Paul Arriola scored two goals, Steven Birnbaum added a goal and an assist and D.C. United beat FC Cincinnati 4-0 on Saturday night.

Arriola tapped in a cross by Julian Gressel to open the scoring in the seventh minute, Birnbaum flicked in a header off a free kick by Gressel in the 21st and before Arriola blasted a one-touch shot – off a deflected ball-in by Gressel – to give D.C. United (11-11-4) a 3-0 lead in the 41st minute.

Birnbaum played an arcing ball from well beyond midfield to Nigel Robertha, who beat a defender before putting away a top-netter from 11 yards out to make it 4-0 in the 72nd.

Brandon Vazquez subbed on in the 80th minute and, moments later, scored his first goal of the season and Luciano Acosta scored in the 84th to make it 4-2.

Cincinnati (4-13-8) has lost three consecutive games and has just one win in its last 16, dating to a 2-0 win over Toronto on June 26.

—

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports