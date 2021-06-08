Arroyo helps Red Sox beat Marlins 5-3 for 5th straight win

BOSTON (AP)Christian Arroyo hit a two-run single during Boston’s three-run fourth inning, and the Red Sox beat the Miami Marlins 5-3 on Monday for their fifth straight victory.

Alex Verdugo added an RBI double and two hits for the Red Sox, who were coming off their first three-game sweep at Yankee Stadium since June 2011.

Starling Marte hit a solo homer and two singles for Miami, which stranded 14 runners during its ninth loss in 10 games.

The Red Sox are a season-high 14 games over .500 at 37-23.

Hirokazu Sawamura (2-0) got four outs for the win, and Adam Ottavino worked 1 1/3 innings for his third save.

Making his major league debut, Zach Thompson (0-1) gave up two runs in three innings.

PADRES 9, CUBS 4

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Manny Machado and Brian O’Grady each homered and had three RBIs to lead San Diego over Chicago in the opener of a three-game series between National League contenders.

Machado hit a solo home run and two sacrifice flies. O’Grady had a two-run homer and an RBI single.

Ryan Weathers (3-2) lasted five innings for the win, giving up three runs and five hits while striking out four.

Cubs starter Adbert Alzolay (4-5) left in the fourth with a blister on his right middle finger after walking leadoff batter Tommy Pham, who reached base four times. Alzolay threw 82 pitches in three-plus innings, giving up four runs, five hits and five walks.

Ian Happ homered for Chicago.

ANGELS 8, ROYALS 3

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Max Stassi homered and drove in three runs, and the Angels turned Jackson Kowar’s major league debut into a nightmare as Los Angeles defeated Kansas City.

Stassi had an RBI single off Kowar (0-1) during a four-run first inning and hit a two-run shot to right-center in the fifth. The Angels catcher, who finished with three hits, has a .318 batting average in 16 games this season. He is 7 for 15 with two home runs and five RBIs since returning last Tuesday from a concussion.

Dylan Bundy (1-6) snapped a 10-game winless streak. He allowed two runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Kowar, the 33rd pick in the 2018 amateur draft, was 5-0 with an 0.85 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings at Triple-A Omaha. But the touted prospect faced only seven batters in his big league debut and threw three wild pitches. The 24-year-old right-hander allowed four runs on three hits and two walks in two-thirds of an inning.

