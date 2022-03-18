Mikel Arteta says that he is “really happy” for Arsenal’s quartet of England players following their selection for the March internationals, noting that it has “been a long time” since the Gunners saw such representation among the Three Lions.

Aaron Ramsdale, Bukayo Sako, Emile Smith Rowe and Ben White were all called up by Gareth Southgate on Thursday, ahead of their last club match of the month against Aston Villa in the Premier League.

It is a rich reward for their form in helping to drive Arsenal back into the top four this season, and Arteta admitted that he is delighted for them to make the cut after their efforts across the 2021-22 campaign.

“I’m really happy for the boys,” the Spaniard stated. “They deserve to be there, they work so hard and I know how much it means to represent the country.

“As a club we have to be very proud that our players are being noticed. It’s been a long time since that happened to it’s a good sign.

Asked if Ramsdale, arguably the Premier League’s in-form shotstopper, is the best goalkeeper England have right now, Arteta added: “He’s there now and he’s going to be fighting for a place. Knowing Aaron, he’s going to be pushing it very hard because it’s one of his biggest dreams.”

Villa defender Matty Cash meanwhile says that the hosts will look to spring an upset against their high-flying visitors, stating that they “owe” supporters a result against the Gunners.

“They’re a top-four side and a very good side,” he added. “Mikel Arteta’s got them playing some really nice football. The last time we went to the Emirates was a tough game.

“This time it’s at Villa Park and we owe the fans a result there. Hopefully it’ll be rocking, and we can get three points.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Aston Villa – Philippe Coutinho

The Brazilian has been involved in six goals in his first four home Premier League appearances for Aston Villa, with three goals and three assists – at least two more than any other Villa player since his debut in January. In Premier League history, the only Villa player to be involved in more than six goals in their first five home appearances is Dion Dublin, who netted half-a-dozen and assisted one.

Arsenal – Emile Smith Rowe

The England call-up both scored and assisted a goal in Arsenal’s 3-1 win against Aston Villa in the reverse fixture this season. Smith Rowe has scored four goals in his last six away league games, with no Gunners player netting more on the road in the Premier League this term (4).

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Aston Villa have won their last two Premier League home games against Arsenal. They last won more consecutively at home against the Gunners in league competition between 1975 and 1979 (4).

– Arsenal have won 12 Premier League away games against Aston Villa – only at West Ham (13) have they won more on the road in the competition.

– Each of Aston Villa’s last five Premier League victories have seen them keep a clean sheet, with the Villans not winning any of their last eight games when conceding at least once (D2 L6).

– Aston Villa won their last Premier League home game 4-0 against Southampton, but haven’t won consecutive league matches at Villa Park within the same season since January 2021.

– Arsenal have won their last four Premier League away games, having won just two of their first eight on the road this season (D1 L5). The Gunners haven’t won five consecutive away league games since May 2015.