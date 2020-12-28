Arsenal-Brighton & Hove Albion Preview

Mikel Arteta conceded he has been left feeling drained after Arsenal’s dismal run in the Premier League, though things now look brighter after a win over Chelsea.

Arsenal saw off their London rivals 3-1 at Emirates Stadium on Boxing Day, ending a seven-game winless streak in the league.

The Gunners sit 15th, one place and four points above Brighton and Hove Albion, who they face on Tuesday.

“It is draining, it is frustrating and it is painful,” said Arteta, as reported by BBC Sport. “Obviously results-wise in the last few weeks we have all been suffering, I have been suffering. I feel very responsible for that.

“The worst feeling is because I want to do so well for this football club and at the moment we are in, I want to bring all my passion, the knowledge that I have, the right intentions to move as quickly as we possibly can as a football club.

“In order to do that we need to win football matches, to be stable and win. When I don’t, I feel like I am letting the club down and the people that work for us, and obviously our fans.”

Brighton put in a dominant display against West Ham on Sunday, yet it did not prove enough to claim a much-needed win, with the Hammers twice hitting back to secure a 2-2 draw.

“Frustrated, is the emotion at the moment, because we felt we did enough to get three points,” Graham Potter, whose side have won just one game in 14 matches, told BBC Sport.

“We’ve had a lot of draws. That’s where our work is. It sounds simple, but the work is on the training ground, to turn those little margins our way. Keep fighting, keep sticking together.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Brighton and Hove Albion – Neal Maupay

Maupay made his 50th Premier League appearance against West Ham, scoring his 15th goal in that game. Only five French players have scored more in their first 50 appearances in the competition, while it was the most since Alexandre Lacazette scored 20 for Arsenal in his first 50 between August 2017 and December 2018.

Arsenal – Bukayo Saka

Saka scored Arsenal’s third goal against Chelsea, audaciously lobbing Edouard Mendy, and the youngster was adamant it was indeed a shot, rather than a cross. The versatile winger has been a bright spark in what has so far been a poor season for the Gunners.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Brighton won home and away league games against Arsenal last season – they have never won three in a row against the Gunners in league competition before.

– The Seagulls have won just one of their 16 home Premier League games in 2020, though that victory did come against Arsenal back in June. No team in Premier League history has won as few as one home game across an entire calendar year (excluding teams that were promoted/relegated).

– Since beating Fulham 3-0 away on the opening day this season, Arsenal have netted just three goals across their last six league games on the road.

– Arsenal have kept six clean sheets in their 17 Premier League away games under Mikel Arteta – their previous six away shutouts came across a run of 44 games. However, the Gunners have not won any of their 11 away league games under Arteta in which they have conceded (D3 L8).

– Lacazette is Arsenal’s top scorer in all competitions this season, with six goals. All four of his goals in the Premier League this season have been the opening goal of the game, accounting for 67 per cent of the times the Gunners have scored first in the competition this term.