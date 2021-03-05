Arsenal-Burnley Preview

Mikel Arteta lauded Emile Smith Rowe’s impact at Arsenal, and sees no reason why the youngster – along with his team-mate Bukayo Saka – cannot secure a place in England’s squad.

Smith Rowe has made 12 Premier League appearances this season. Though he is yet to score a top-flight goal, he has registered four assists and has been a key feature of Arsenal’s improved form.

Saka, meanwhile, has been a bright spark for Arsenal all season, and Arteta believes Smith Rowe has every chance of emulating his fellow academy graduate as the duo look to push themselves into England contention.

“I think it’s possible. If he shows the same determination as Bukayo, be as humble as he is and play with the personality he has done, he has a great chance,” Arteta said of Smith Rowe ahead of Saturday’s clash with Burnley. “Emile has got all the attributes, all the qualities that you need to play for this football club and, in my opinion, for the national team.

“I’m talking about finding the consistency level that is required. I think he has shown in moments this season what he can do. It’s now about doing it for longer periods. I think for us, it’s more goals, being a threat all the time and working as hard as he has been doing, because I think he’s been phenomenal for us.”

Sean Dyche also dished out individual praise to one of his players, with Matej Vydra – who scored in a 1-1 draw with Leicester City in midweek – having impressed Burnley’s boss.

“He’s earned the right to play,” said Dyche. “He’s been kept waiting a lot, and l’ve spoken to him and done some analysis with him about how we want him to operate. He’s been that sort of a slow burner. He needed that belief, that push, to move to the next level. That’s important in players.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Burnley – Ben Mee

Mee and his fellow Burnley defenders had a shocker against Tottenham last weekend, but returned to form against Leicester, making a team-high four clearances, and the centre-back will have to be at his best against Arsenal’s in-form attack.

Arsenal – Alexandre Lacazette

Lacazette has scored seven away goals in the Premier League this season, more than he had in 2018-19 and 2019-20 combined (six). Seven of the Gunners’ 11 Premier League victories this season have been in games in which Lacazette has scored.

KEY OPTA FACTS

• Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored more Premier League goals against Burnley than he has any other side in the competition (seven). However, the Gunners captain scored the winning goal at the wrong end in the reverse fixture this season.

• Burnley have won just one of their nine Saturday Premier League matches this season (D3 L5), winning 3-0 at Crystal Palace last month. Their only 12.30 Saturday kick-off this season ended in a 1-1 draw at home to Everton.

• Arsenal are unbeaten in their last eight away league games against Burnley (W4 D4), keeping a clean sheet in four of their last five. Their last league defeat at Turf Moor was in December 1973.

• Ashley Barnes has scored 43 per cent of Burnley’s Premier League goals against Arsenal – he is the only current member of their squad to score a league goal for the Clarets against Arsenal.

• Nicolas Pepe has scored in four of his last five away games in the Premier League, having netted in just two of his first 18 on the road in the competition.