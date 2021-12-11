Arsenal captain Aubameyang dropped for ‘disciplinary breach’

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

LONDON (AP)Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was left out of the squad for the Premier League game against Southampton on Saturday because of a ”disciplinary breach,” manager Mikel Arteta said.

Aubameyang was dropped to the bench for Monday’s game against Everton after a string of poor performances but wasn’t even among the substitutes for the Southampton game at the Emirates.

In a pre-game interview, Arteta said the decision to leave out the striker was ”unfortunately due to a disciplinary breach.”

”I think we have been very consistent that we have certain non-negotiables in the team that we have set ourselves as a club, and he’s not involved today,” Arteta added.

Aubameyang has just four goals in 14 Premier League games this season after signing a three-year contract extension last year that made him the team’s highest-paid player.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51