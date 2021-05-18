Arsenal-Crystal Palace Preview

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta led the tributes to Roy Hodgson after the veteran manager announced he is to leave Crystal Palace at the end of the season.

The 73-year-old is nearing the end of his fourth season with boyhood club Palace and has successfully kept them clear of the relegation places in each of those campaigns.

However, with his contract due to expire, it was confirmed on Tuesday that Hodgson will quit Premier League management following this week’s games with Arsenal and Liverpool.

Wednesday’s visit of London rivals Arsenal will give Hodgson a chance to say farewell to Palace fans, who will be in attendance at Selhurst Park as coronavirus restrictions continue to ease in the UK.

Arteta, who is at the opposite end of his managerial career, is full of respect for Hodgson’s longevity in the sport.

“He is an absolute legend,” said Arteta, whose side have won three league matches in a row heading into their penultimate game of the season.

“The way he has always conducted himself, I think it’s a great example for me as a young coach – he is someone I admire.

“What he has done in football, for English football, what he transmits as a person, as a manager, the work he has done at different clubs, I think it is remarkable.”

Palace battled to a hard-fought 3-2 win against Aston Villa on Sunday and Hodgson is now aiming to go out on a high.

“We’ve got a couple of days to make certain we’re in the right frame of mind from the start against Arsenal, another top team,” Hodgson said before his departure was announced.

“We have got our fans back, not as many as we’d like, but we have got a number of them back and want to show them that his has been a very good season for the football club.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Crystal Palace – Christian Benteke

The Belgium international is one of a number of Palace players out of contract next month, and on recent form the Eagles will be keen to get him quickly tied down to a new deal.

He has scored in three straight games and looks good value to add to that return here, having been involved in seven goals – four of his own and three assists – in 14 league outings against Arsenal.

Arsenal – Emile Smith Rowe

Academy product Smith Rowe scored the winning goal for Arsenal away at Chelsea last week and also netted in the win over West Brom in the game before.

The last Englishman to score in three successive matches for the Gunners was Theo Walcott in May 2013, while Cesc Fabregas was the last player of any nationality aged under 21 to do so.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Palace are unbeaten in their last five Premier League games against Arsenal (W1 D4). The Eagles had only avoided defeat in five of their first 18 against the Gunners in the competition (W2 D3 L13).

– Arsenal have lost just one of their last 15 away league games against Palace (W7 D7), going down 3-0 in April 2017.

– Only Fulham (four) have won fewer points in Premier League London derbies this season than Crystal Palace (seven – W1 D4 L4). The Eagles are winless in their last seven such matches at Selhurst Park (D4 L3) since a 2-1 win over West Ham in December 2019.

– The Eagles have never lost their final home league game in their 11 previous Premier League campaigns, winning eight and drawing three. Their last such defeat in a top-flight campaign was in 1980-81, going down 3-1 to Nottingham Forest.

– Arsenal are unbeaten in their last six Premier League London derbies (W3 D3). The Gunners last had a longer such run between March 2016 – January 2017 (seven games), the seventh game of which was a 2-0 victory over Palace.