Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is expecting multiple teams to remain involved in a tense Premier League title race until the season’s closing stages, as the Gunners look to continue their push against Leicester City.

Arsenal lead Manchester City by two points with a game in hand at the summit, though Manchester United are just three points further back and are enjoying an excellent run of form.

Speaking ahead of his side’s trip to the King Power Stadium, Arteta predicted a hard-fought battle between multiple teams wishing to be crowned champions.

“I think there are more teams involved and every day is going to be a race,” he said. “Today it’s about how we convince those players to train better, to play better against Leicester.

“We’re going to have to be really good to beat them, especially with the way they’ve been playing in the last few weeks.”

Arteta is hopeful midfielder Thomas Partey could return after missing Arsenal’s last two games with a muscular injury, adding: “Thomas hasn’t trained much, but looks like he could be available.

“Let’s see how he trains today. He’s a really important player for us, hopefully he can be available.”

Opponents Leicester saw their own decent run of form halted by a 3-0 loss at Manchester United last time out.

Having beaten Aston Villa 4-2 and Tottenham 4-1 earlier this month, Leicester have clearly benefitted from the January arrival of Brazilian winger Tete, who is optimistic the Foxes can cause Arsenal problems.

“I’m really happy here with my team-mates helping me a lot,” he said. “We go into every game wanting to win and this one is no different.

“It will definitely be a great game. Arsenal are a very strong side but we are looking to put in a big performance against them.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Leicester City – Jamie Vardy

Vardy has scored more Premier League goals against Arsenal than he has against any other opponent (11). However, he has scored just once in 23 Premier League appearances this season. Could the striker’s luck turn here?

Arsenal – Bukayo Saka

Saka has been involved in more shots following a ball carry than any other player in the Premier League this season (38 – 18 shots, 20 chances created). Saka has also attempted (96) and completed (46) more dribbles than any other player this term, and the Gunners will look to him to provide their creative spark.

MATCH PREDICTION – DRAW

While Leicester saw a three-game unbeaten run (W2 D1) brought to a halt by their 3-0 loss at Old Trafford last time out, the Foxes could be well-placed to deal a blow to Arsenal’s title hopes, having earned a shock 4-1 win over Tottenham in their last outing at the King Power Stadium.

Arsenal are looking to win five successive league games against Leicester for the first time since doing so between September 1930 and October 1932, and the league leaders are ranked as narrow outsiders by Opta’s prediction model.

Leicester are winless in their last 19 Premier League contests against teams starting the day top of the table (D2 L16), but Arsenal have dropped points in three of their last six games (W3 D1 L2) and will have to be at their best to earn a result.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Leicester City 36.1 per cent

Arsenal35.7 per cent

Draw28.2 per cent