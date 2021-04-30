Arsenal-Newcastle United Preview

Steve Bruce has thanked his Newcastle United players for turning their season around and all but guaranteeing Premier League safety.

United were just two points above the relegation zone after losing 3-0 to fellow strugglers Brighton and Hove Albion towards the end of March.

However, they have since drawn with Tottenham and Liverpool, either side of beating Burnley and West Ham, to move nine points clear of 18th-placed Fulham.

Newcastle take on mid-table Arsenal at St James’ Park on Sunday and Bruce is far happier with his side’s position now compared to a month ago.

“When you take away the horror show at Brighton we have put a run together,” he said. “All of us in the dressing room knew there needed to be a response.

“We are in a much better place now. You can change formation or personnel, but I have to say thank you to my staff, and I can’t say thank you enough to the players.”

Newcastle have lost 15 of their last 16 league games against next opponents Arsenal, but the Gunners are winless in three games in all competitions.

Mikel Arteta’s men lost 2-1 to Villarreal in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final on Thursday and the Spaniard is not expecting United to make life any easier for his side.

“From the position they’re in, they’re going to come at us,” Arteta said. “They’re a really organised team and been playing much better recently so it will be tough.

“The amount of games that we are playing, every team has the capacity to make it difficult for you.”

Asked if he will rotate his side between matches against Villarreal, Arteta said: “Let’s see who is available. We had a really demanding game on Thursday.

“The boys have had so many minutes so we will assess them in the next training session and see how everyone is, and try to get the line-up right.”

KEY PLAYERS

Newcastle – Callum Wilson

United are without Arsenal loanee Joe Willock, who has scored three goals in as many matches from the substitutes’ bench, but Bruce has confirmed that Wilson will start. The Englishman scored in his first three Premier League games against Arsenal, but he has failed to find the net in the subsequent five meetings in all competitions and will be looking to put that right.

Arsenal – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

The striker made his return from illness for the final five minutes of the Villarreal match and is in contention to feature at St James’ Park this weekend. Aubameyang has scored in his last four appearances against Newcastle in all competitions, including goals in this January’s league and FA Cup contests between the sides, both of which Arsenal won.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– After losing their first three Premier League away games against Newcastle, Arsenal have suffered defeat in just three of their subsequent 22 visits to St James’ Park (W11 D8).

– Arsenal have won their last six meetings with Newcastle in all competitions, keeping a clean sheet in their last five. Only against Barnsley (between 1952-1998) and Blackburn Rovers (between 2003-2005) have they won six consecutive matches without conceding.

– Newcastle have kept just one clean sheet in their last 20 Premier League home games, doing so in a 0-0 draw with Liverpool in December. The Magpies have both scored and conceded in their last eight home league games, and are unbeaten in their last five at St James’ Park (W2 D3).

– United have lost just one of their last eight Premier League games (W2 D5), having lost eight of their 10 league matches prior to this run (W2).

– Arsenal are unbeaten in their last four Premier League away games (W2 D2), scoring three goals in each of their last two (3-3 v West Ham, 3-0 v Sheffield United). The Gunners have not scored at least three times in three consecutive away league games since October 2015.