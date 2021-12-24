Arsenal-Norwich City Preview

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants to offer Eddie Nketiah more minutes after an impressive midweek performance ahead of Sunday’s trip to Norwich City.

The Gunners, who sit fourth in the Premier League after crushing Leeds United 4-1, cruised past Sunderland to reach the EFL Cup semi-final, with Nketiah bagging a hat-trick.

Academy product Nketiah is rumoured to want a move away due to a lack of opportunities, but Arteta vowed to grant the youngster more chances in the wake of his hard work.

“With the way he’s performing and training, he deserves more minutes,” Arteta said before dismissing claims Nketiah would get more chances in the absence of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has been punished for a “disciplinary breach”.

“We are trying really hard to do the best that we can. The contract has an expiry date and you cannot control that and we have had discussions with Eddie for a long time. He’s a player that we admire and that we want to keep, that has come through the system and we will continue to do our best to keep him because we want him to be part of our project and the club.”

Norwich are rock bottom, three points adrift of safety, after seeing their West Ham trip postponed due to COVID-19 and head coach Dean Smith is expecting another tough task.

“Even though they were losing games, the first three I think they lost, but you can also see what they were trying to do at that time,” Smith said. Sometimes, you come up against better teams. Sometimes, you’ve got players that aren’t in good form at that time, now they’ve got the big word and the buzz word in football, momentum.

“Momentum can take you an awful long way and they’ve certainly got that and they’ve got a clear identity of how Mikel wants to play.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Norwich City – Billy Gilmour

Smith has entrusted Gilmour in his midfield three and the Scotland international impressed in his last outing, creating a game-leading three chances in a 2-0 loss to Aston Villa.

Arsenal – Gabriel Martinelli

Martinelli has been directly involved in six goals in his last six Premier League games for Arsenal (four goals, two assists), as many as he had in his first 33 appearances in the competition before this (five goals, one assist).

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Norwich have played more Premier League games on Boxing Day without ever winning than any other side in the competition (7 – D1 L6). The Canaries have also scored just one goal in their seven such games, with Gary Hooper netting against Fulham in 2013-14.

– Arsenal have lost just two of their 23 Premier League games on Boxing Day (W14 D7), going down 3-2 at Coventry in 1999-00 and 4-0 at Southampton in 2015-16.

– Norwich are at the foot of the table with 10 points – only three teams bottom of the Premier League table at the start of Boxing Day have avoided relegation: West Bromwich Albion in 2004-05, Sunderland 2013-14 and Leicester in 2014-15.

– Norwich have failed to score in a league-high 11 different Premier League games this season. Meanwhile, in top-flight history, no side has ever scored fewer goals before Christmas than the eight the Canaries have netted this term.

– Fifty-two per cent of Arsenal’s Premier League goals this season have been netted by players aged 21 or under (14/27), with only Leeds in 1999-00 (65%) having a higher such ratio within a single Premier League campaign (excluding own goals).