LONDON (AP)Arsenal signed 19-year-old Brazilian striker Marquinhos from Sao Paulo on Monday, describing him as ”a player for the future.”

Marquinhos has represented Brazil at under-16 and under-17 levels and played for Sao Paulo’s senior team for the past year, making 33 appearances and being part of the squad which won the Compeonato Paulista in 2021.

Arsenal said Marquinhos will travel to London in the coming weeks ahead of preseason training.

”We’re delighted to have completed the transfer with Sao Paulo,” said Edu, Arsenal’s Brazilian technical director, ”as Marquinhos was a player we had been watching for a while.

”At 19, he is still very young, so he is a player for the future.”

