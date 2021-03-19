Arsenal-West Ham United Preview

West Ham boss David Moyes believes Arsenal are heading in the right direction under Mikel Arteta, but says it will take time for his former player to truly turn things around.

Arsenal won the FA Cup in Arteta’s first season in charge and are fighting for silverware in the Europa League this term, having booked a quarter-final spot on Thursday, despite a second-leg loss to Olympiacos in the last 16.

The Gunners’ league form has been inconsistent, however, finding themselves exactly midway in the table after failing to win back-to-back games since January.

But Moyes is confident Arteta, who he previously managed at Everton, is the perfect man to bring the good times back to the Emirates Stadium.

“He worked under a great manager in (Arsene) Wenger and had a couple of years under Pep (Guardiola) at Manchester City which was a great opportunity to learn,” Moyes said. “Arsenal will take time to develop. It was not going to be overnight change but he is heading in the right direction. They won the FA Cup and Charity Shield. What a great start for a young manager. I have no doubt he will go on and on.

“He was a great player for me when I was at Everton. He made an incredible difference.”

West Ham are seven points better off than Arsenal in fifth and are in serious contention to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Many questioned Moyes’ appointment in December 2019, but Arteta insists he never doubted the Scotsman would be a big success in his second spell at the London Stadium.

“Not really,” he said when asked if he is surprised by Moyes’ impressive work. “I think they have a really strong squad and they have a great manager and coaching staff. “They started the season with some doubts but I know what David is capable of doing. He gets the group together and they’re working really hard for each other. They’ve recruited really well and you can start to see the things that David has done.

“Obviously they have a little bit more time during the week to prepare football matches and training, and I think they’ve been in great form and are really dangerous team.”

KEY PLAYERS

West Ham – Jesse Lingard

Lingard has scored four goals in six appearances since joining West Ham on loan from Manchester United, including a goal in his last two outings at the London Stadium.

That form has seen the midfielder recalled to the England squad and he will be confident of adding to his tally, having netted four times in seven starts against Arsenal in all competitions.

Arsenal – Alexandre Lacazette

Lacazette scored the winner in last week’s north London derby from the penalty spot to take his goals tally for the season to 10 in 24 Premier League appearances.

The Frenchman has scored four times in his last five league meetings with West Ham, meanwhile, opening the scoring in the last two encounters between the London rivals.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– West Ham have won just three of their 24 Premier League home games against Arsenal (D8 L13). The Gunners are the only side the Hammers have won as many as two more away games (five) as they have home games (three) in the Premier League.

– Arsenal have completed the Premier League double over West Ham on 11 previous occasions, which is more than they have against any other side in the competition.

– West Ham have lost more Premier League games against Arsenal than they have versus any other side in the competition (32). Meanwhile, Arsenal have won more Premier League away games against West Ham than they have versus any other side (13).

– This is just the fourth time West Ham have faced Arsenal in a Premier League match while above them in the table, with the Gunners unbeaten in the previous three – 0-0 in September 2005, 3-1 in October 2012 and 2-1 in December 2014.

– No side has won more points in Premier League London derbies this season than Arsenal (13), with the Gunners already picking up more points in their six such games this season than they managed in eight games last term (10).