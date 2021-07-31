A’s blank Angels again, 2-0; Bassitt 1st in AL to 11 wins

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP)Chris Bassitt thinks Oakland isn’t receiving enough attention for having one of the best starting rotations in the American League.

With another dominant outing Friday night, it might be time to start giving the Athletics their due.

Bassitt became the first AL pitcher to reach 11 wins as the A’s shut out the Los Angeles Angels for the second straight night with a 2-0 victory Friday.

”I feel like everyone still doubts us and that these numbers will disappear. I think we take a lot of pride in our job and helping each other and pushing each other,” Bassitt said.

The A’s, who have won 11 of 14 against the Angels this year, have shut them out in three straight meetings – the first time that’s happened since 1994. Los Angeles has scored only one run in its last 43 innings against Oakland.

It was also the Athletics’ 10th shutout of the season, tied with the Yankees for most in the AL. Oakland’s starting staff has a 3.01 ERA since the All-Star break, third-lowest in the majors.

”It’s important these guys can get deep in games and not overwork the bullpen,” manager Bob Melvin said. ”They seem like they have got stronger as the season has gone along. It shows you the quality of the guys that we have.”

Bassitt (11-3) struck out seven and allowed six hits over seven innings as he won for the first time in three starts after the All-Star break. It is the 10th time in 23 starts the right-hander has gone at least seven innings.

Bassitt said he struggled with his off-speed pitches the past couple outings, but not this time.

”I felt like I had all my pitches working. It was a very hitter-based game plan as far as attacking, and everyone was different,” he said.

Matt Chapman, in a 7-for-56 slump when he came to the plate in the eighth, gave the A’s some insurance with his 14th homer, a solo shot to center field off Mike Mayers.

Lou Trivino gave up a leadoff double to Justin Upton in the ninth, but retired the next three Angels batters for his 17th save.

Oakland took a 1-0 lead in the fourth when Mark Canha drew a bases-loaded walk from Patrick Sandoval (3-5) to score Jed Lowrie.

The Angels didn’t get a runner to third and went 0 for 4 with men in scoring position. Their best opportunity was in the fifth with runners on first and second, but Brandon Marsh struck out to end the inning.

”We’ve been staying with them toe-to-toe, we’ve just got to somehow break through offensively,” manager Joe Maddon said. ”We failed against them offensively again and we have to figure that out.”

SANDOVAL’S NIGHT

Sandoval took a no-hitter to the ninth inning in his last start at Minnesota on Sunday, but didn’t have the same command Friday.

The left-hander threw a career-high 115 pitches, 73 for strikes, in 5 2/3 innings. He issued a career-high six walks and allowed four hits with six strikeouts.

”He had good stuff. They are very patient and don’t have a bunch of chase guys. Just give them credit for working good at-bats,” Maddon said.

Oakland had the bases loaded with two outs in the second, but Sandoval struck out Tony Kemp on the hardest-thrown pitch of his career, a 96.6 mph sinker.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: RHP Alex Cobb was placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to July 27 due to right wrist inflammation.

UP NEXT

Angels LHP Reid Detmers, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2020 amateur draft, will make his major league debut Saturday. The Athletics will counter with LHP Cole Irvin (7-9, 3.62 ERA), who is averaging a major league-low 14.5 pitches per inning.

—

