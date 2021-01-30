Asadullah lifts Lipscomb past Bluefield State 89-56

The Ottawa Senators are having a tough enough time keeping the puck out of their net and it may be even harder when they suit up for a road clash against the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday night.

Ottawa's top defenseman Thomas Chabot is listed as day-to-day after he crashed into the net in Thursday's loss in Vancouver. Chabot will do what he can to suit up, but Artem Zub will make his NHL debut if he can't. The Senators are also without defenseman Christian Wolanin.