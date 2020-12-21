Asberry scores 21 to lead Texas State past N Arizona 70-65

DENVER (AP)Caleb Asberry had 21 points as Texas State narrowly defeated Northern Arizona 70-65 on Monday.

Mason Harrell had 13 points for Texas State (6-3). Isiah Small and Alonzo Sule had 12 points.

Cameron Shelton had 22 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Lumberjacks (0-5). Carter Mahaney added 14 points and Carson Towt had 11 points.

