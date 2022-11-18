ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP)Makai Ashton-Langford scored 17 points, CJ Penha Jr. added 11 points and eight rebounds and Boston College beat George Mason 71-56 Friday night in a first-round game at the Paradise Jam.

Penha hit a 3-pointer to cap an 11-2 opening run and Boston College led the rest of the way.

Ronald Polite III hit a jumper that trimmed the Patriots’ deficit to 21-15 with 10:51 left in the first half but they didn’t score again until Saquan Singleton made a layup with 4:16 until halftime that snapped a 15-0 run by Boston College (3-1).

The Eagles shot 58.8% (20 of 34) from the field and limited George Mason to 7-of-24 (29.2%) shooting in the first half to take a 47-21 lead.

Victor Bailey Jr. led George Mason (2-2) with 15 points and seven rebounds. Cooper added 12 points.

Each of the nine Eagles players to enter the game scored and eight of them made at least two field goals.

UP NEXT

Boston College plays Tarleton in the semifinals Sunday.

George Mason takes on Belmont in the loser’s bracket Saturday.

