Aston Villa-Brighton & Hove Albion Preview

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith says talk of a top-five finish is “a mere distraction” for his side as they prepare for Saturday’s trip to Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Villans beat Arsenal 1-0 last weekend for their 11th Premier League win of the season – already their most in a single top-flight campaign since 2010-11 when winning 12 times.

They are ninth in the division, four points behind fifth-placed Chelsea with a couple of games in hand – against Everton and Tottenham – still to play.

But Smith is not focusing on European football at Villa Park next season with so many matches still to play, starting with this weekend’s clash against Brighton at the Amex Stadium.

“It’s a mere distraction at the moment as we’re only 21 games in,” he said. “There’s a long way to go still and we haven’t played Everton or Tottenham in the league yet.

“There are games that we haven’t played because of COVID-19 this season, so it’s been a strange one but a good one in terms of our consistency.

“We’ve been a bit up and down over our last couple of performances – very good against Arsenal and not so good against West Ham.

“The performance against Arsenal is more of what we want to see from our players.”

Brighton have turned a corner with victories over Leeds United, Tottenham and Liverpool in a five-match unbeaten streak that has taken them 10 points clear of the bottom three.

The Seagulls’ victory over Spurs last time out at the Amex was their first at home in the league all season and Graham Potter is now looking to put together a winning streak.

“It would be nice, purely because back-to-back home or away wins are hard to come by,” he said. “I am less concerned with things like that – it’s just about trying to win the game.

“If we can, then that would be fantastic but we’re playing against a side who are so dangerous.

“They’re in a good moment of form, have got a great balance, some high-end attacking players and are able to keep clean sheets. It’s not going to be straightforward.”

KEY PLAYERS

Brighton and Hove Albion – Robert Sanchez

Albion have kept four clean sheets in their last five matches and a lot of that is down to the displays of Sanchez since replacing Mathew Ryan as first-choice goalkeeper.

Of all the Premier League keepers to have played at least 10 times this term, only Ederson (one every 145 minutes) and Edouard Mendy (one every 114 minutes) have a better minutes-per-goal conceded rate than Sanchez (one every 98 minutes).

Aston Villa – Ollie Watkins

Jack Grealish remains Villa’s most important player, but Watkins is growing in stature by the game and is now someone Smith cannot do without.

Watkins scored the winner against Arsenal last week – his 10th goal of the Premier League season, which is the most by an English player in a top-flight campaign for Villa since Gabriel Agbonlahor in 2009-10 (13).

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Brighton are looking to complete a league double over Villa for the first time in what is their 11th season facing them.

– Villa are unbeaten in their last four away league matches against Brighton (W1 D3), since losing 1-0 in December 1980 to a Michael Robinson goal.

– Albion’s last three home Premier League wins have all been in three different years, winning in December 2019, June 2020 and January 2021. The Seagulls have not won consecutive home games since November 2019.

– Brighton are unbeaten in their last five Premier League games (W3 D2), with only Manchester City on a longer current run without defeat in the competition (14).

– Smith’s side have kept a clean sheet in 10 of their 11 league victories this season. The only win in which they conceded was their 7-2 triumph against Liverpool in October.